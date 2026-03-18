SMU rings bell again for Ford Stadium investment, renovation

In a wide-ranging interview inside the state of college athletics and SMU with D CEO, SMU athletic director Damon Evans and deputy athletic director Brian Ullmann hinted at renovations to Ford Stadium coming.

Ullmann leads Mustang Partners, a business unit of SMU Athletics that works to build partnerships between athletes and businesses. The group also works to reel in other funding for NIL, facilities and more.

Gerald J. Ford Stadium is a piece of that. When speaking about Mustang Partners, Ullmann shared that SMU’s 25-year old stadium is due for enhancement. Evans said as much in an interview with On The Pony Express last year.

“This isn’t a secret—we need to invest in it. It’s a great venue, but we don’t have nearly enough premium spaces, and it needs some upgrades,” Ullmann said. “When you think about a stadium renovation, there are a lot of different revenue components involved. You have philanthropic gifts from donors to support the project. You have suites and premium seating that can be sold to donors and corporations. You have naming rights for clubs, levels, and other parts of the facility.”

With Ullmann alluding to renovations, the point with Mustang Partners is that the university can build a strategic plan that might be more unique than in the past for that renovation.

“The key point is that projects like that don’t live in separate buckets anymore,” Ullmann said. “A stadium renovation brings together philanthropic revenue, commercial partnerships, and ticket revenue all at once. When you approach a project like that through the Mustang Partners model—where all those pieces are aligned—it starts to come together in a much more effective way.”

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If SMU can tap into donors who also can work in their own business, that might lead to a more fruitful and seamless partnership. After all, SMU football coach Rhett Lashlee, head basketball coach Andy Enfield and others coaches on campus have to have a feel for money available.

SMU does its part to be aligned on what that pool will look like.

“One of the most important things for us as we went through the process with the football team this year was establishing a clear understanding of what we needed from a retention standpoint,” Evans said. “You’ve got your incoming freshmen class, so you’re allocating dollars there. But you also have to look at the bigger picture—what it’s going to take to retain players like Kevin Jennings and others as you move forward, and then what you’ll need to compete in the portal.

“Rhett Lashlee and his staff did a really good job identifying those priorities and where they wanted to allocate those resources. From there, once you get into the portal and the market starts shifting, the question becomes how you adjust and adapt in real time. That’s where Brian and his team have played a huge role—making sure we can bob and weave a little bit when necessary to meet the market and land the athletes we want here.”