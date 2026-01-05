SMU tight end Adam Moore has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal, On The Pony Express learned Monday. He spent three seasons with the Mustangs.

Moore played in 27 games across three seasons, redshirting in the 2024 campaign. He finished his career with eight receptions for 110 yards.

In high school, Moore held offers from the likes of Louisville, where he also took an official visit, Miami, West Virginia, UCF, Syracuse and others. SMU ultimately came away with his signature late in the process, but he’s just not broken through on the Hilltop.

Now, he’ll have two years of eligibility remaining at his next stop.

According to the Rivals Industry Ranking, utilizing all three major recruiting media companies, Moore ranked as the No. 58 overall tight end in the nation and No. 157 prospect in Florida.

The 2025-26 college football transfer portal will last 15 days, spanning from Jan. 2 to Jan. 16, the NCAA decided. While players have just over two weeks to enter the portal, they’re not under a deadline to commit when they enter. Traditionally, the cut-off for committing has been how late a school can enroll a player through admissions, so it varies throughout the sport.

