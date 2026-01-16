SMU TE Devon Martin enters NCAA Transfer Portal

Former Trinity Valley C.C. tight end Devon Martin is leaving SMU after one season with the Mustangs. Martin entered the NCAA Transfer Portal on Friday, On3 learned.

Martin underwent knee surgery ahead of the season and missed the entire 2025 campaign.

SMU offered after spring football in 2024 and was hoping the 6-5, 240-pounder would find his footing on the Hilltop.

“Freaky athleticism, so I think was like his first reported offer was like Georgetown basketball in ninth grade or something,” Woods said. “He’s got those kind of super raw, super new to the position. They do practice spring ball over at Trinity. So I went out there and watched those dudes and it’s their blood, sweat and everything. It’s good eval and he’ll be a guy again that’s learning the position and he’s learning, but he’s a great space player. He’s a great athlete. He’s an older guy, so his body and physical maturation will not take as long as a freshman would.”

SMU added a trio of tight ends via the Transfer Portal already in Texas A&M’s Theo Melin Ohrstrom, Florida State’s Randy Pittman and Texas Tech’s Trey Jackson. The Mustangs lost RJ Maryland, Matthew Hibner and Stone Eby to graduation along with Adam Moore the transfer portal.

Now, Martin is looking for his final stop in what’s likely his final season of college football.

The 2025-26 college football transfer portal will last 15 days, spanning from Jan. 2 to Jan. 16, the NCAA decided. While players have just over two weeks to enter the portal, they’re not under a deadline to commit when they enter. Traditionally, the cut-off for committing has been how late a school can enroll a player through admissions, so it varies throughout the sport.

