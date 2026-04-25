SMU TE Matthew Hibner selected by Baltimore Ravens in 4th Round of NFL Draft

SMU Mustangs tight end Matthew Hibner was selected in the 4th round of the 2026 NFL Draft by the Baltimore Ravens on Saturday. He went with the 133rd overall pick, giving the Mustangs another tight end headed to the pros.

Over two seasons with the Mustangs, Hibner notched 55 catches for 804 yards and eight touchdowns over 27 games. He emerged in 2024 as SMU went to the College Football Playoff and as RJ Maryland was lost halfway through the season to a torn ACL.

Hibner told reporters at Pro Day that after his impressive combine, where he ran a 4.57 40-yard dash, that he wasn’t worried too much about the chatter around him. It worked out as he was taken early on Day 3.

“The combine was a blessing,” Hibner said. “I think it’s a testament of the work I put in and where I’ve gotten to. For me, having the perspective of how far I’ve come is important. Being able to appreciate those who have helped me along the way, but also keeping in mind this is just the beginning of where I want to get to. Every opportunity is exactly that. It’s an opportunity to to keep proving myself, keep getting my name out there, try to rise as much as I can. I’m not too worried about the the noise.

“You hear hear lots of things. Look at draft boards. I’m not going to see an act like I haven’t looked at any of them. You never know what’s going to happen on draft day. Try not to get too in my head about it and just keep doing what I can, control what I can control.”

According to CBS Sports, Hibner compares to Jack Doyle, who spent nine years in the NFL with the Indianapolis Colts from 2013-21.

“Matthew Hibner is a dependable, large-framed tight end who emerged as a reliable offensive weapon at SMU after starting his career at Michigan. Known for his sure hands and consistent catch rate, he serves as a steady target who uses his size effectively to shield defenders. While not a sudden athlete, his ability to stretch the seam and his high-effort blocking make him a functional developmental prospect for a versatile offense.”

CBS Sports noted the Ravens lost tight ends Isaiah Likely to the Giants and Charlie Kolar to the Chargers in free agency, so they’re likely hoping Hibner along with free-agent addition Durham Smythe can add immediate depth behind Mark Andrews.