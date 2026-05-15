SMU to host Virginia Tech for Friday night matchup, Cal, Syracuse dates set

SMU Football will host Virginia Tech on Friday, November 6 at Ford Stadium, the ACC announced in a release on Friday. Two other game dates have been announced, with the Mustangs hosting Cal on Saturday, October 24 and at Syracuse on Saturday, October 31.

TV and game times will be announced at a later date.

It’ll be a short week for SMU to face James Franklin and Virginia Tech following their road trip to Syracuse. Homecoming is the Saturday after the Friday night game against the Hokies, facing Wake Forest.

SMU head coach Rhett Lashlee spoke about the high expectations and getting a Friday night showcase game against the Hokies does speak toward his points earlier this year. The Mustangs have built strong depth and talent, each year improving the roster.

“I think we’ve gone into the ACC, we’re going into Year 3 now, we’ve been Top 25 preseason, postseason, or both for the last three years,” Lashlee said at the end of SMU spring practice. “I think everyone’s starting to see us as the program we are and want to be. We’re just attracting the best players in the country.

“That’s the base that helps the depth. Because if not, you’re just bringing in transfers every year. You have your seniors and you got good frontline guys. But then who’s the 2s, who’s the 3s? Who is going to play on teams. Man, to play a 12-game season and hopefully another four or five in the postseason, you’re going to need all of it.”

SMU kicks off the season at Florida State on Labor Day Night.