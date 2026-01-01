SMU vs. Arizona: Holiday Bowl how to watch, live stream, start time, TV channel

SMU can wrap up its second season in the ACC with a 9-4 record, if they beat the Arizona Wildcats in the Holiday Bowl on Friday. SMU is making its 23rd bowl appearance in program history in the game.

SMU head coach Rhett Lashlee emphasized the importance of this game for the Mustangs. The program hasn’t won a bowl game since the 2012 Hawaii Bowl against Fresno State.

“I think a lot of these guys, over the last two or three years, have been a big part of building to this moment, right? I mean, last year in the college football playoff, the year before our conference championship,” Lashlee said Monday. “So now to get to go to the Holiday Bowl, which is a big, big deal for our program, for our university, and for anybody who gets this opportunity. I think they just all want to experience what a great bowl game is and like I said, play together one last time.”

Arizona will look to cap a successful season with a 10th victory, a feat only accomplished four times previously by the program. The Wildcats closed out the regular season with five consecutive victories, including a dominant win over Arizona State.

How to watch 2026 Holiday Bowl

Friday, January 2, 2026 – 7 p.m. CT

[RV/RV] SMU (8-4, 6-2 ACC) vs [20/21] Arizona (9-3, 6-3 Big 12)

Snapdragon Stadium – San Diego, Calif.

TV: Fox

Radio: The Ticket – KTCK 96.7 FM/1310 AM | Sirius XM 84

Streaming: SMU App (Google Play | Apple App Store)

Spread for SMU vs. Arizona

The Mustangs opened as a 3.5-point underdog against Arizona, but now it’s just a 1.5-point spread favoring the Wildcats according to BetMGM. Things have swung more toward SMU. The total is 52.5 points.

Arizona and SMU have faced off twice previously, with the all-time series even at 1-1. The Mustangs won the first ever matchup, 29-7, played in Dallas in 1938. The Wildcats won the rematch and took down No. 6 ranked SMU, 28-6, in Tucson in 1985.