South Oak Cliff DC Kyle Ward announced as SMU safeties coach

SMU head coach Rhett Lashlee announced the addition of Kyle Ward to the SMU Football Staff on Tuesday, joining as the Mustangs’ safeties coach.

Ward comes to the Hilltop after serving as the defensive coordinator at South Oak Cliff High School since 2015.



“We are excited to welcome Coach Kyle Ward to our defensive staff,” Lashlee said. “He has been one of the top coaches in our state and the city of Dallas for years, winning multiple state championships as the Defensive Coordinator at South Oak Cliff.



“We know his football mind, ability to cultivate relationships, and passion for recruiting and developing young men into champions will help our players and program continue our current upward trajectory.”



South Oak Cliff claimed three 5A Division II state titles in the past five years including back-to-back championships in 2021 and 2022.

Ward has shown the ability to develop players at the highest level, highlighted by Ja’Marcus Ingram, who currently plays for the Houston Texans.



“I’m excited to join the staff at SMU and contribute to the momentum they’ve built in pursuit of greatness,” Ward said. “Coach Lashlee is one of the best in the business.”



In the 2025 campaign, South Oak Cliff earned a 15-1 record and a state title. With Ward at the helm, the defense allowed only 10.1 points per game. The Golden Bears consistently held opponents scoreless, posting seven shutouts in district play.

Prior to South Oak Cliff, Ward gained coaching experience at the collegiate level. The Dallas native served as a graduate assistant and cornerbacks coach at Texas A&M as well as a graduate assistant at Boise State.



Before his coaching career, Ward spent two seasons as a cornerback at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette, posting 63 total tackles.

