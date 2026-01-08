Texas A&M transfer tight end Theo Melin Ohrstrom has committed to SMU, he told Rivals’ Hayes Fawcett on Thursday. The 6-6, 257-pounder picked the Mustangs over Houston, Kansas State and Auburn.

He has one year of eligibility remaining after redshirting in 2022 before going on to play in 38 games over the past three seasons. In 2025, he caught 19 passes for 168 yards and a touchdown.

In 2024, Ohrstrom racked up a career-high 184 receiving yards and two TDs on just 10 catches.

Ohrstrom largely played on special teams during his redshirt freshman campaign in 2023. He made two appearances in 2022 before ultimately redshirting.

With SMU losing tight ends RJ Maryland, Stone Eby and Matthew Hibner to graduation along with Adam Moore entering the Transfer Portal, landing an impact tight end was a must.

Theo Melin Ohrstrom played high school football at RIG Football Academy in Uppsala, Sweden. He was the No. 296 overall player and No. 14 tight end in the 2022 recruiting cycle, according to the Rivals Industry Rankings.

The 2025-26 college football transfer portal will last 15 days, spanning from Jan. 2 to Jan. 16, the NCAA decided. While players have just over two weeks to enter the portal, they’re not under a deadline to commit when they enter. Traditionally, the cut-off for committing has been how late a school can enroll a player through admissions, so it varies throughout the sport.

