Texas A&M transfer defensive back Jayvon Thomas has committed to SMU, On The Pony Express learned on Tuesday. The 5-11, 196-pound defensive back has one year of eligibility remaining and has signed.

Thomas spent three years in College Station as a nice rotation piece in the secondary. Per his official Texas A&M roster bio, Thomas just completed his junior season. In 33 games for the Aggies, he recorded 33 tackles, one tackle for a loss, one interception, and one pass breakup.

Thomas only recorded one tackle in 2025, but played in all 13 games this season for the Aggies.

In 2024, he played in 11 games, making four starts at corner. During that season, he grabbed an interception at Florida. He also added a season-high three tackles in that contest that he matched later in the year against Auburn.

Thomas played high school football at Dallas (Tex.) South Oak Cliff, where he was a four-star prospect. He was the No. 136 overall recruit in the 2023 cycle, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking, a weighted average that utilizes all four major recruiting media companies.

Thomas is the third former South Oak Cliff player to commit to SMU in the transfer portal this offseason. He joined UTSA safety Jimmy Wyrick and Texas Tech tight end transfer Trey Jackson. He’s the third defensive back added into the fold for the Mustangs this offseason.

The 2025-26 college football transfer portal will last 15 days, spanning from Jan. 2 to Jan. 16, the NCAA decided. While players have just over two weeks to enter the portal, they’re not under a deadline to commit when they enter. Traditionally, the cut-off for committing has been how late a school can enroll a player through admissions, so it varies throughout the sport.

To keep up with the latest players on the move, check out On3’s Transfer Portal wire. The On3 Transfer Portal Instagram account and Twitter account are excellent resources to stay up to date with the latest moves.