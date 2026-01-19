Houston (Tex.) Cy Ranch defensive lineman Amari Vickerson has committed to SMU, he announced with Dave Campbell’s Texas Football on Sunday.

Texas A&M, SMU, Texas, Michigan and Florida State were all finalists for Vickerson. The 6-3, 315-pounder was disruptive in the middle of the DL tallying 48 tackles, 10.5 TFL and 4.5 sacks as a junior.

SMU head coach Rhett Lashlee spent Friday with Vickerson ahead of his decision on Sunday. Joining him on the road were defensive coordinator Scott Symons and defensive line coach Calvin Thibodeaux.

The Mustangs had Vickerson on campus multiple times this season for wins over East Texas A&M and Miami. He also took visits to Florida State, Houston, Michigan, Texas A&M and Texas Tech over the past year.

“SMU was the best so far,” Vickerson told Rivals in December. “SMU was a blast again. The more and more I come, the better and stronger my relationship with them gets. When I first got there, I took a campus tour around the business school and it’s beautiful over there. What has been exciting me is that they keep growing every day and they want me to be the face of the class and of the program, so that means a lot to me when a school thinks of me that highly.”

Vickerson’s father played college football at Michigan State before going on to play in the NFL for eight seasons.

Vickerson is the No. 47 DT in the 2027 class, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking, a weighted average that utilizes all four major recruiting media companies. He’s the No. 433 overall player in the country and the No. 63 prospect regardless of position inside Texas.

Vickerson is the second commitment of the 2027 class for SMU, which has 4-star Benton (La.) quarterback Malachi Zeigler on board as well.