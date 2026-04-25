Texas transfer power forward Nic Codie has committed to SMU Basketball following his official visit to the Hilltop. The 6-8 forward has two seasons of eligibility remaining.

Codie averaged 4.1 points and 3.1 rebounds in 2025-26 while shooting 49.4 percent from the field as he went from starter to bench player to major role player for Texas all in one season. Against Gonzaga in the round of 32, he scored a season-high 12 points in 26 minutes while also pulling down four rebounds.

Codie spent both of his collegiate seasons at Texas. He remained with the program through the regime change from head coach Rodney Terry to Sean Miller, but will be seeking another program after 43 games with Texas. In that span, Codie averaged 3.0 points, 2.1 rebounds, and 0.5 assists.

SMU lands Codie as a key depth piece, another Dallas area native, to add to its 2026-27 roster for Andy Enfield. With Jaden Toombs back, eyes set on a major center transfer, and Oregon State center transfer Johan Munch on campus as well, SMU could completely revamp its frontcourt. Plus, Nigel Walls returns as well after playing limited games as a true freshman.

Discuss SMU landing Codie at On The Pony Express with Mustang fans.

A member of Texas’ class of 2024 out of Carrollton (Tex.) Newman Smith, Codie was ranked as the No. 65 overall prospect, the No. 7 power forward, and the No. 1 player in Texas in the Rivals Industry Ranking. On3 ranked Codie as the No. 84 overall prospect, the No. 12 power forward, and the No. 3 player in Texas.

To keep up with the latest players on the move, check out On3’s Transfer Portal wire. The On3 Transfer Portal Instagram account and X (formerly Twitter) account are excellent resources to stay up to date with the latest moves.