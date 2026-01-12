Texas Tech transfer TE Trey Jackson signs with SMU

Texas Tech transfer tight end Trey Jackson has signed with the SMU Mustangs, On The Pony Express learned on Monday. He’s the third tight end in SMU’s transfer portal class.

Jackson signed with Texas Tech as a three-star prospect out of Dallas (TX) South Oak Cliff high school as part of the 2024 class. Jackson chose Texas Tech over offers from SMU, North Texas, Utah, UTSA and Texas State among others.

Jackson ends his Texas Tech career without having made any receptions. Across his two seasons in Lubbock, Jackson played 58 snaps on offense with another 89 on special teams.

Jackson will have three seasons of eligibility remaining at SMU, which just hired former South Oak Cliff assistant Kyle Ward to join the staff.

He announced his decision to transfer earlier this month and now lands back in his hometown for college.

“After much consideration and prayer, I have decided to enter the transfer portal with three years of eligibility remaining. This was not an easy decision, but one I feel is necessary for my future. I will always be grateful for my time at Texas Tech. I am proud to have been a Red Raider,” he said.

The 2025-26 college football transfer portal will last 15 days, spanning from Jan. 2 to Jan. 16, the NCAA decided. While players have just over two weeks to enter the portal, they’re not under a deadline to commit when they enter. Traditionally, the cut-off for committing has been how late a school can enroll a player through admissions, so it varies throughout the sport.

To keep up with the latest players on the move, check out On3’s Transfer Portal wire. The On3 Transfer Portal Instagram account and Twitter account are excellent resources to stay up to date with the latest moves.