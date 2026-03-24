Top Takeaways from SMU Pro Day

The NFL-hopeful Ponies lit up the Hilltop Monday at SMU Pro Day while also rekindling old memories with former players and showing the NFL scouts in attendance their skills.

After a year at Northwestern, QB Preston Stone came back to throw to the Pony NFL hopefuls as they showcased their skills for scouts. Stone noted the return to the Hilltop with his former teammates was a highlight.

“The people I was around today are my brothers and my friends for life.” Preston Stone on working with former SMU teammates. https://t.co/SwXAwIIPm0 — Billy Embody (@BillyEmbody) March 23, 2026

Tampa Bay Bucs DL and former pony Elijah Roberts was also in attendance to watch the players give it their all.

Former SMU DL Elijah Roberts is here for Pro Day, chatting with Rhett Lashlee. pic.twitter.com/jcFChONPp8 — Lia Assimakopoulos (@Lassimak) March 23, 2026

Also notably in attendance at SMU Pro Day were Dallas Cowboys representatives and Cowboys offensive assistant coach Ken Dorsey and apparently, they liked what they saw.

The TE and WR class seemed to be the belle of the ball and the group the Cowboys had their eyes on.

Ponies that shined on SMU Pro Day:

Feb 28, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; SMU wideout Jordan Hudson (WO23) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Hudson raised eyebrows with a 4.48 40-yard dash and a 7.21 3-cone drill at Pro Day. His performance secured dinner with the Dallas Cowboys that night and also securing another meeting scheduled with the Cowboys on March 30th. Hudson has already visited with both the San Francisco 49ers and Miami Dolphins.

SMU WR Jordan Hudson — a Garland HS alum and Cowboys fan — said he has an additional meeting scheduled with the Cowboys on March 30.



Hudson said he’s also visited with the 49ers and Dolphins. https://t.co/o64TbPRF26 — Joseph Hoyt (@JoeJHoyt) March 23, 2026

Nov 29, 2025; Berkeley, California, USA; Southern Methodist Mustangs wide receiver Romello Brinson (3) before the game against the California Golden Bears at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Brinson lit up the field posting a 4.37 40-yard dash at SMU Pro Day.

According to Ryan Fowler, the Dallas Cowboys had a private dinner scheduled with Brinson. The WR is expected to meet with a handful of members of the Cowboys offensive staff, including Ken Dorsey.

Jan 29, 2026; Mobile, AL, USA; National tight end Matthew Hibner (81) of SMU runs the ball after a catch during National Senior Bowl practice at Hancock Whitney Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images

Hibner posted an impressive 4.39 40-yard dash and 7.35 3-cone drill on the Hilltop Monday.

Hibner has already secured dinner with New Orleans Saints, and after his performance at Pro Day, secured dinner with Dallas Cowboys, according to Aaron Wilson.

Feb 27, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; SMU tight end RJ Maryland (TE16) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Maryland continues to be a top prospect heading into the Draft after posting an impressive 4.37 40-yard dash at SMU Pro Day. Both TEs Maryland and Hibner have the opportunity to potentially make history for the Ponies, as SMU has had just three TEs drafted in the NFL this century, according to SportsDay DFW.

Maryland also shined at the NFL Combine earlier this month .

Cornerbacks:

Sep 6, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; SMU Mustangs cornerback Deuce Harmon (7) stands over Baylor Bears running back Caden Knighten (22) during the game between the SMU Mustangs and the Baylor Bears at Gerald J. Ford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

SMU CB Deuce Harmon and now Colorado State CB Jahari Rogers smoked the field, both posting sub 4.3 40-yard dash times and sub 7.3 3-cone drill times. Harmon ran a 4.25 40-yard dash and 7.25 3-cone drill. Rogers posted 4.28 40-yard dash and 7.26 3-cone drill.

Pro Day Stat Sheet:

For a look at how all the Ponies showed up for Pro Day here is a look at all the numbers they posted on the Hilltop.

To note, Isaiah Nwokobia was injured at the end of the year and Ahmaad Moses had a surgery after the NFL Combine, hence their lack of stats.

Quotes from Pro Day:

SMU WR Romello Brinson on Pro Day, Draft process:



“Stay grinding, no distractions. Keep the main thing the main thing.” pic.twitter.com/lg57DRQGKP — Billy Embody (@BillyEmbody) March 23, 2026

SMU TE Stone Eby on Pro Day:



“It’s a good feeling, you’re family. You feel it whenever you’re here.” pic.twitter.com/AXD5YWLa0j — Billy Embody (@BillyEmbody) March 23, 2026

“I kept battling. I’m resilient.” Credits SMU for helping him battle through everything. https://t.co/a85ztPUYgA — Billy Embody (@BillyEmbody) March 23, 2026

SMU TE RJ Maryland on his NFL Draft process:



“It’s all a blessing. It’s a long a journey.” pic.twitter.com/ZWvA1bBTvZ — Billy Embody (@BillyEmbody) March 23, 2026

SMU TE Matthew Hibner on his feedback from NFL teams:



“Versatility I bring. I bring a good mix of strength and speed. I haven’t reached my ceiling yet.” pic.twitter.com/0FcV5sUV8Y — Billy Embody (@BillyEmbody) March 23, 2026

SMU DT Shaq Spears on Pro Day:



“Just showing my athleticism. Being able to run, it was time for me to show it off.” pic.twitter.com/TyljqBqv45 — Billy Embody (@BillyEmbody) March 23, 2026

SMU DT Terry Webb on Pro Day:



“It’s been a long time coming.” pic.twitter.com/26RnWrdKJK — Billy Embody (@BillyEmbody) March 23, 2026

SMU DT Jeffrey M’ba on his Pro Day:



“I was really to try and hype up my guys.” pic.twitter.com/39X3S0xfkl — Billy Embody (@BillyEmbody) March 23, 2026

SMU DE Cam Robertson his NFL Draft process:



“I can play through adversity. They love how hard I go.” pic.twitter.com/hTRROkFLBE — Billy Embody (@BillyEmbody) March 23, 2026

Isaiah Smith says he spent about 70 days training in Miami before SMU Pro Day.



“I’ll help them win the Super Bowl.” -His message to NFL teams. pic.twitter.com/YEFSiPGVXc — Billy Embody (@BillyEmbody) March 23, 2026

All this comes in preparation to the NFL Draft, where all the ponies hope to be selected. The 2026 NFL Draft will begins Thursday April 23rd at 8 pm EST in Pittsburgh, PA. The NFL Draft will continue until April 25th.