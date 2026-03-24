Top Takeaways from SMU Pro Day
The NFL-hopeful Ponies lit up the Hilltop Monday at SMU Pro Day while also rekindling old memories with former players and showing the NFL scouts in attendance their skills.
After a year at Northwestern, QB Preston Stone came back to throw to the Pony NFL hopefuls as they showcased their skills for scouts. Stone noted the return to the Hilltop with his former teammates was a highlight.
Tampa Bay Bucs DL and former pony Elijah Roberts was also in attendance to watch the players give it their all.
Also notably in attendance at SMU Pro Day were Dallas Cowboys representatives and Cowboys offensive assistant coach Ken Dorsey and apparently, they liked what they saw.
The TE and WR class seemed to be the belle of the ball and the group the Cowboys had their eyes on.
Ponies that shined on SMU Pro Day:
Jordan Hudson, WR:
Hudson raised eyebrows with a 4.48 40-yard dash and a 7.21 3-cone drill at Pro Day. His performance secured dinner with the Dallas Cowboys that night and also securing another meeting scheduled with the Cowboys on March 30th. Hudson has already visited with both the San Francisco 49ers and Miami Dolphins.
Romello Brinson, WR:
Brinson lit up the field posting a 4.37 40-yard dash at SMU Pro Day.
According to Ryan Fowler, the Dallas Cowboys had a private dinner scheduled with Brinson. The WR is expected to meet with a handful of members of the Cowboys offensive staff, including Ken Dorsey.
Matthew Hibner, TE:
Hibner posted an impressive 4.39 40-yard dash and 7.35 3-cone drill on the Hilltop Monday.
Hibner has already secured dinner with New Orleans Saints, and after his performance at Pro Day, secured dinner with Dallas Cowboys, according to Aaron Wilson.
- 1New
UNC latest as Hubert Davis waiting game continues
- 2
Mark Pope: 'No truth' to Yaxel Lendeborg NIL offer
- 3
Florida Spring Intel: All eyes on QB battle
- 4
Darius Acuff inks signature shoe deal
- 5
Joshua Jefferson injury news ahead of Sweet 16 tilt with Vols
Get the On3 Top 10 Newsletter in your inbox every morning
By clicking "Subscribe to Newsletter", I agree to On3's Privacy Notice, Terms, and use of my personal information described therein.
RJ Maryland, TE:
Maryland continues to be a top prospect heading into the Draft after posting an impressive 4.37 40-yard dash at SMU Pro Day. Both TEs Maryland and Hibner have the opportunity to potentially make history for the Ponies, as SMU has had just three TEs drafted in the NFL this century, according to SportsDay DFW.
Maryland also shined at the NFL Combine earlier this month .
Cornerbacks:
SMU CB Deuce Harmon and now Colorado State CB Jahari Rogers smoked the field, both posting sub 4.3 40-yard dash times and sub 7.3 3-cone drill times. Harmon ran a 4.25 40-yard dash and 7.25 3-cone drill. Rogers posted 4.28 40-yard dash and 7.26 3-cone drill.
Pro Day Stat Sheet:
For a look at how all the Ponies showed up for Pro Day here is a look at all the numbers they posted on the Hilltop.
To note, Isaiah Nwokobia was injured at the end of the year and Ahmaad Moses had a surgery after the NFL Combine, hence their lack of stats.
Quotes from Pro Day:
All this comes in preparation to the NFL Draft, where all the ponies hope to be selected. The 2026 NFL Draft will begins Thursday April 23rd at 8 pm EST in Pittsburgh, PA. The NFL Draft will continue until April 25th.