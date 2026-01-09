Tracking SMU Transfer Portal commits, departures for 2026 offseason
SMU Football is a week into the Transfer Portal window now and the Mustangs have seen a number of departures, but Rhett Lashlee & Co. have also brought in more talent for 2026.
Securing the win in the Holiday Bowl was another step in the right direction for the Mustangs, who got on the plane that night and left San Diego ready to attack the portal.
“It feels great because we don’t talk about the drought anymore after this. Look, our program has a rich history,” Lashlee said after the Holiday Bowl. “But these guys, this senior class, they brought our program back. It’s either 38 or 39 wins in four years. I know in the last three years we’ve won 31 games, and I’m not great at math, but that means we’re winning more than 10 games a year.
“For these guys to do that, two of those years were our first two years in the ACC. We won more games in the ACC than anybody in our first two years in the league. These guys have put us back on the national stage with a college playoff berth, a Holiday Bowl win, and just given our program a lot of momentum.”
Here’s a look at the momentum the program is building with the SMU commits from the transfer portal.
Texas A&M TE Theo Melin Ohrstrom – 1/8/26
Kansas State DT Malcolm Alcorn-Crowder – 1/7/26
UTSA DB Jimmy Wyrick – 1/7/26
USF DB Jarvis Lee – 1/6/26
USF EDGE Ira Singleton – 1/6/26
Bowling Green LB Caden Marshall – 1/6/26
East Carolina WR Yannick Smith – 1/4/26
Louisiana Tech DL Christian Davis – 1/4/26
Here’s a look at the transfers out of Lashlee’s program and where they’re headed.
LB Kyle Ferm – Liberty
K Sam Keltner – Oklahoma State
EDGE Billy Walton – Oklahoma State
DL Blake Burris – Florida Atlantic
EDGE DJ Warner – Washington State
WR Jaxson Lavender – TBD
TE Adam Moore – TBD
OL Paris Patterson – TBD
LB Mark Iheanachor – TBD
LB Justin Medlock – TBD
K Collin Rogers – TBD
S Elijah Pratt – TBD
RB Christopher Johnson, Jr. – TBD
S Kyron Chambers – TBD
LB Zakye Barker – TBD
DL Omari Abor – TBD
OL King Large – TBD
The 2025-26 college football transfer portal will last 15 days, spanning from Jan. 2 to Jan. 16, the NCAA decided. While players have just over two weeks to enter the portal, they’re not under a deadline to commit when they enter. Traditionally, the cut-off for committing has been how late a school can enroll a player through admissions, so it varies throughout the sport.
