Tulane transfer point guard Rowan Brumbaugh has committed to SMU Basketball, On The Pony Express has learned on Sunday.

He was on campus for an official visit on Wednesday to see the program up close. The 6-4 guard was a much-needed addition with Boopie Miller graduating.

He spent the last two seasons at Tulane, where he spent his redshirt sophomore and junior seasons. He averaged 19.2 points, 4.9 rebounds, and 3.5 assists this past season while shooting 36 percent from three, making 1.9 3-point baskets per game.

He earned All-American Conference Second Team honors this past year as well. Up to this point, he is a career 36.1 percent three-point shooter, averaging 1.6 makes per game.

BYU, Indiana, South Carolina and others were also linked to him with the Gamecocks hosting him for an official visit on Monday.

According to the On3 Transfer Portal Industry Ranking, Brumbaugh is the No. 56 overall transfer this cycle. He is also No. 12 among all portal point guard prospects. He is a unanimous transfer portal four-star.

He originally committed to Texas and elected to redshirt during the 2022-23 season for the Longhorns. After spending just one season there, he then transferred to Georgetown for the 2023-24 season where he averaged 8.3 points and 2.6 assists in 31 games, including 20 starts.

Brumbaugh has one year of eligibility remaining.