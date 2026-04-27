UConn transfer forward Jaylin Stewart has committed to SMU Basketball, On The Pony Express has learned. He started 12 games out of 32 appearances as a junior this past season.

Washington and Gonzaga have been among those linked to Stewart, who the Huskies would’ve loved to bring home to Seattle. UConn was also trying to bring him back for another season, but ultimately Stewart wanted a bigger role. His official visit to the Hilltop over the weekend sealed the deal.

The Mustangs nabbed a boost with the selfless, team player who wants to and knows how to win. He’s played for multiple National Championships and won one as a player already.

Stewart was a key role player for UConn the last two years. In 2025-26, he averaged 4.2 points, 2.6 rebounds and 1.1 assists off the bench as the Huskies made a run to the national championship. It was a tough decision to leave for him as he wanted a bigger role.

“I just hope he shines, flourishes and has fun,” said Jamar Jones, Stewart’s stepfather, in an interview with CT Insider. “He had fun at UConn. There was never anything negative about fans, coaches, teammates, anyone, out of his mouth. The parents looked out for him like their own son when I wasn’t there.”

“I honestly didn’t think he was going to leave. He never planned on leaving UConn,” he added. “It was a very, very hard decision for him. That’s home, man.”

The 6-7, 225-pounder put up 5.4 points and 2.4 rebounds as a sophomore in 2024-25 when he played in 35 games, including 12 starts.

Discuss SMU landing Stewart at On The Pony Express with Mustang fans.

As a freshman at UConn in 2023-24, Stewart averaged 2.5 points and 1.2 rebounds across 8.9 minutes per game as the Huskies won the national championship. He appeared in 37 games that year off the bench.

Stewart played high school basketball at Seattle (Wash.) Garfield, where he was a four-star prospect. He was the No. 60 overall player and top-ranked player from the state of Washington out of the 2023 cycle, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking.

To keep up with the latest players on the move, check out On3’s Transfer Portal wire. The On3 Transfer Portal Instagram account and X account are excellent resources to stay up to date with the latest moves.