Utah transfer guard Jacob Patrick commits to SMU

SMU Basketball has landed a commitment from Utah transfer guard Jacob Patrick, a talented 3-point shooter who battled injuries last year.

Patrick played in just 10 games last year due to a season-ending injury, but shot an impressive 46.5 percent from 3-point range on 20-of-43 from beyond the arc. He had a season-high 13 points against Cal on Dec. 2. Overall, he shot 47.2 percent from the field. Patrick averaged 7.2 points and 1.4 rebounds per game.

The 6-6, 195-pound German is 22 years old after playing four years with MHP Riesen Ludwigsburg out of the German BBL, averaging 7.6 points, 1.5 rebounds and 1.1 assists in the 2025 season. This past season was his first in college basketball and he was listed as a junior on Utah’s website.

SMU is close to rounding out its 2026-27 roster, head coach Andy Enfield said in an interview with On The Pony Express. Patrick is just the latest piece to jump on board.

Enfield’s confident his goals to improve the size and defense on the team will certainly be accomplished with the team they have coming together. The hope is to build on the momentum of an NCAA Tournament appearance last season.

“The goal of roster construction this year were to No. 1, get bigger and longer and have positional size,” Enfield said. “We were very good offensively last year, in fact elite at times most of the season. But the disadvantage, we were very small last season with playing four guards. Defensively, we had limited rim protection. We’re a bad defensive rebounding team, and we didn’t challenge shots at the level that the elite defensive teams did, and that was mainly because of our size. But we were so good offensively that we could just outscore teams and still beat them, and we were very, very good at that.

“This year, our goal is to become better defensively, have better rim protection. We’ve addressed those needs. We’re much bigger at every position on the court.”

Patrick joins backcourt transfers that also include Tulane guard Rowan Brumbaugh and North Texas guard David Terrell, Jr.