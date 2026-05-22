Versatile Bastrop OLB Case Benoit emerging as FBS prospect in spring

2027 Bastrop (Tex.) outside linebacker and defensive end Case Benoit displayed his versatility to college coaches this spring and it paid off. He’s got offers under his belt and his recruitment is picking up.

As a junior, Benoit stacked up 41 tackles, seven tackles for loss, four sacks, three fumble recoveries, a forced fumble and 12 hurries as he was named the 5A D2 District 11 Defensive Newcomer of the Year.

In 2025, Benoit was more of a standup outside linebacker, but now with a new defensive staff he’s playing more of a 5i and 4i position on the defensive line. He’s added 25 pounds this offseason already and he’s not done yet.

“When offseason started, was coming off a long season and I just naturally through the season I lost a lot of weight,” Benoit told Rivals. “All December I was trying to gain weight and then our offseason like we were just pumping weight. I was lifting three different times a day till April. Through that time like I was drinking protein, taking carb shakes and through those three months I gained 20-25 pounds.

“I really notice that weight because I have a lot less time to take on pullers or I’m engaging with the tackle a lot more where I have to long arm and stuff like that. The weight I put on during the offseason and the lifting, it’s a big noticeable difference for me. I won’t even see the guy coming and I can just take it on to where last year I probably would have got folded just with my weight.”

Midwestern State was first to offer the 6-2, 210-pounder and he then added Texas Southern, getting him on the FBS radar.

“Obviously, I’m confident in my ability and I’ve always thought to myself like I am good enough to play it that level, but it really is like surreal for it to actually happen. Midwestern State came in and it obviously it’s my first one,” Benoit said. “It’s just like a surreal feeling and I didn’t know where it’s gonna go from there. I didn’t know if it was like just I was gonna get one and that was gonna be my spring. Texas Southern came in and there are D-line coach was there and he evaluated me and offered me off the practice and like in my brain, I was like I that solidified. It gave me that feeling that I do belong, people are noticing. It’s just a crazy feeling I can’t really describe, but it’s really nice to know that all the work I’ve put in over the years, these coaches recognize it and they think I’m good enough to play their program.”

Midwestern State offensive line coach Tyler Preston is the area recruiter for Bastrop and they dished out Benoit’s first offer to him.

“He was like, as a former offensive lineman, we hate going against guys like you. He’s like, I’m going to send your film out to the defensive staff,” Benoit said. “I didn’t think much of it because we talk to a lot of coaches and they all say we want you at a camp and we’re gonna send your film out. That Friday, I’m leaving the facility and Griedl pulls me out, our head coach, and he gives me the phone and it’s the same coach and he was like, do you have any offers yet? I was like, nah, I don’t. He’s like, well, Midwestern State just offered you, you have your first one.

“I’ve been keeping in touch with them a little bit, got all their defensive staff on Twitter. It was a really cool feeling. I’ve talked to the coach that offered me two or three times, so keeping in touch.”

Texas Southern was up next as defensive line coach Matthew Passwaters offered him while he was in Bastrop.

“It was a really cool story from my end because I didn’t even know they were coming through that day. I have a good gauge of what’s realistic and I have a chance for schools taking interest,” Benoit said. “As I’m on the field, I get introduced to him. I noticed he’s kind of following me around. I didn’t realize he was their defensive line coach, but we’re in board drills. My technique was really bad for my first couple of reps. I was holding my own, but I also wasn’t like doing as good as I should have. He pulled me to the side and he was giving me coaching points and like just fixing my technique. I fixed my technique and then after those first couple reps I ended up winning when he coached me up and then I had probably the practice of my life.

“He offered me off of me being coachable and taking his technique and then after I got the offer I like started balling out. It’s just crazy like the little things like I would have never thought him like telling me to fix this and me actually doing it would have been the reason I got offered,” Benoit continued. “A lot of kids don’t think that and I didn’t think that but it really is like the little things that can get you over the edge and like I mean my first Division I offer is because I listened to getting my hands inside and driving my feet. He said he’d like to have me down there and see the campus and he’s real cool dude. I really like that that he’s the guy that believed in me and he would be the guy coaching me.”

Fordham, Colgate, and other Ivy Leagues are circling Benoit as well with his class standing, grades and test scores. He plans to camp at Trinity’s Mega Camp this summer and do other camps as well. Stephen F. Austin is taking interest as well in him.