WATCH: OTPE takes on Torrey Pines while talking SMU Football

On this special On The Pony Express Podcast, Billy Embody and Hayden Howerton take on Torrey Pines South Course ahead of the Holiday Bowl for SMU Football.

The guys share the ups and downs of the course while also talking some ball from time-to-time. We hope you enjoy this fun video and special shoutout to Dean Ralsky for filming!

Head to StatusJet.com to learn more about the official presenting sponsor of the On The Pony Express Podcast. Use code PonyUpACC or mention On The Pony Express for a discount on a round trip flip booked with Status Jet. Status Jet is more than just a private jet charter company.

They offer a personal touch in every aspect of your business and travel. Whether you are looking for charter flights, searching for the perfect aircraft to buy, or interested in selling a plane, experience a new level of luxury with Status Jet.

Check out our sponsor, Tomes Auto Group! Mention On The Pony Express for EMPLOYEE PRICING on a new or pre-owned vehicle! Whether it’s a new Ford, Subaru or Volkswagen, Tomes Auto Group will take care of you!

Come and check out Tomes Auto Group’s full selection of new vehicles, or get a great deal on a reliable pre-owned model. No matter which vehicle you decide on, their professional finance teams will help you get settled with a competitive financing or lease plan.

Subscribe to OnThePonyExpress.com to read all our SMU content for just $15 a month!