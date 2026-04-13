What was he Thinking?

Ty Hawkins threw perhaps the most profound incomplete pass of his career. And it didn’t even count.

Playing No. 10 Miami on Nov. 1 in an energetic atmosphere, Gerald J. Ford came to a standstill late in the third quarter. A bizarre hit on starting quarterback Kevin Jennings’ ankle caused him to leap to his feet in pain and hop on one leg across the field to the SMU sideline for medical attention.

A sold-out crowd gasped in fear. Instead of his hazel eyes widening in shock realizing he had to go into the game, the then-true freshman backup signal caller went to the field and did exactly what he was coached to do.

“I didn’t have any warmups, but I was definitely locked into the game since it was such a big game,’’ Hawkins said. “I was watching the play when Kevin went down. I was like “Whoa!” I saw him lay there for a second and then he started coming off the field.

“And I was like, “Well, I guess it’s me. I ran out there and I was just ready to do whatever the coaches told me to do.’’

Hawkins’ mind didn’t turn into egg salad. SMU’s coaching staff never flinched. The approach to this drive late in the third quarter stayed on course. Hawkins saw a Miami defender crowd toward the line of scrimmage.

That opened a seam route to tight end Matthew Hibner toward the Miami sideline. The pass was out of bounds but because the coverage was late, it turned into a defensive pass interference penalty. SMU collected a first down.

“We called the play like Kevin was playing like so [head coach] Rhett Lashlee called it. The offense didn’t change,’’ SMU QB coach D’Eriq King said. “[Ty] went in there. He recognized man coverage and we ended up with the penalty. The way he came into the game is a testament to who he is. He’s prepared.’’

Ultimately, Jennings returned to the field on the next play. Hawkins never saw the field again. The Mustangs used that drive for a game-tying field goal and eventually pulled off the 26-20 overtime upset.

These are the circumstances backup quarterbacks encounter. They may never play, but they know they are one snap away from coming into a game. This is what the job requires. Be prepared that the next play may be you running it.

It will be asked of Hawkins again this fall. The rising sophomore is a year wiser, more confident and ready to step in should the unthinkable happen to Jennings.

Hawkins needs to embrace that mindset. The future is involved. If everything progresses the way he wants it to and how Lashlee and King want it to, Hawkins will be leading this offense in 2027.

This is how starting quarterbacks earn the right to become starting quarterbacks. They present calm when chaos swarms. The other 10 players in the huddle believe in the deeds more than the words. The words then resonate.

The line on Hawkins’ true freshman season for 2025 reads: 1-1-0 9 yards passing and 3-21 rushing. That’s it.

Perhaps the Hawkins of East Texas A&M doesn’t handle that moment the same way as the Hawkins of Miami handles that moment. But over those two months, maturity, observing and watching serve as part of the growth process.

Therein lies part of why Lashlee and King circled back to Hawkins during the 2025 recruiting season. A relationship between those two and Hawkins had been established. SMU had what it thought was its heir apparent in Duncanville’s Keelon Russell who was committed to the Mustangs. Hawkins had been committed to TCU.

But when Russell flipped his commitment to Alabama in June of 2024, SMU hunted the good, convinced Hawkins he could be the next in the line after Preston Stone and Jennings. The four-star prospect, the No. 22 rated QB in the nation, flipped from the Horned Frogs to the Mustangs.

Hawkins spent the 2024 season with the notable IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fl., after leaving San Antonio Johnson. His arrival in Florida was similar to what he experienced when he came to SMU the following spring.

“I feel like I could transition pretty seamlessly because when I got to IMG, they basically thew the playbook at me,’’ Hawkins said. “They said I need to learn it in about a month.”

Stressful moments like those made Nov. 1 at Ford routine.

*****

College football is in an era where the transfer portal captures the attention in the offseason. Players who don’t believe they are receiving the opportunity to play decide they want to play elsewhere.

Quarterback has become the most transient position of all positions. The eagerness to play and demonstrate the skills with a finite eligibility timeframe leads to a healthy number to move to a new destination.

SMU has experienced that over the years. It has attracted the likes of Shane Buechele, Tanner Mordecai and Tyler Van Dyke.

Hawkins is no dummy. He saw SMU’s depth chart. Jennings was going to be this program’s starter in 2025 and again in 2026.

For some young, talented but impatient quarterbacks, that’s too long. For Hawkins, it wasn’t an issue. He bore witness to how time and patience will create the circumstances to succeed. Hawkins knew the story of Stone and followed Jennings’ example.

“There was no temptation for me to jump in the portal,’’ Hawkins said. “This is where I want to be. There is where I want to build. This is where I want to graduate from. When I committed to SMU, I didn’t want to transfer. I wanted to be locked in. And I feel super comfortable here.

“I trust coach Lashlee and coach King. I feel like they’re going to make the best out of me. This is the best spot I could be in.’’

SMU’s honesty led to this commitment. King and Lashlee told Hawkins they would not take a transfer QB that would compete for the starting position as long as he was progressing. Van Dyke was not that kind of transfer.

“Like we told Ty, you’re gonna come here as a freshman and have a chance to be the backup quarterback,’’ King said. “All of this stuff has been true. We think Ty has a really bright future here, and we communicated that last season. The fact he didn’t transfer is great for a program. We expect a lot of big things out of him in the future.’’

Part of this was Hawkins’ responsibility. Doing his job, he could go to Jennings in November and tell him what he saw following an offensive possession. That’s a sign of someone who is ready at all times…even if it’s on a play where it doesn’t count as a stat.

“I’m just gonna come in, act like I’m the guy, make sure I’m ready for every game, every week,’’ Hawkins said. “I’m going to be ready for Florida State week because anything could happen. Even if nothing does, and I don’t play until 2027, I’m going to be ready for sure.’’

*****

As your publisher reported not long ago about the number of 2027 and 2028 high-profile quarterbacks who either visited SMU or have had deep conversations with the staff, Hawkins has one piece of advice.

“I mean, I’m just telling them exactly who Coach King is and who exactly who Coach Lashlee is. They’re great people,’’ Hawkins said. “They’re going to push us as hard as they can. And they’re going to elevate our game. If you come to SMU, it’s going to be great.’’

*****

Now, a look at other SMU Sports….

> Six members of the SMU equestrian team secured a spot on the NCEA All-Academic First Team while three earned Second-Team All-Academic honors, the National Collegiate Equestrian Association (NCEA) announced in a release on Wednesday.

Securing spots on the First Team are Alexa Black, Ava Blyth, Hannah Hoch, Augusta Iwasaki, Jayna Lagace and Aedan Mooney.

SMU (5-5) opens the NCEA National Championships on Thursday in Ocala, Fl and will take on South Carolina in the quarterfinals.

>SMU men’s golf competes in its final tuneup before the ACC Championship with The Lewis Chitengwa Memorial hosted by Virginia in Charlottesville..



THE FIELD: The field includes 12 teams with four being ranked in the top 25 including No. 2 Virginia. The field features Charlotte, Florida State, Liberty, Loyola Maryland, Maryland, NC State, SMU, Tennessee, Texas State, Toledo, Virginia and Virginia Tech.

> Mackenzie Lee won the individual title and SMU women’s golf finished in second as a team at the Huntington Bank Collegiate on Tuesday at Trinity Forest Golf Club last week.

“Really proud of our team this week and the effort they showed both on and off the course,” said fifth year head coach Lauren Mason. “With such a quick turnaround from the Augusta National Women’s Amateur, it was especially impressive to see Mack capture the individual title in her final regular season event as a senior. It’s been a long time coming, and witnessing it was truly special.”

Next up, the Mustangs take their second trip to the ACC Championship. This year’s conference championship runs April 16-19 in Wilmington, N.C.

>After beating Rice, 4-1, this past Tuesday, No. 31 SMU Men’s Tennis won 4-0 against Boston College at Styslinger/Altec Tennis Complex on Saturday.



The Mustangs grabbed the doubles point by winning courts one and three of doubles play, before winning courts one, three and four of singles play for the sweep win. SMU (19-10) are tied for sixth in the ACC standings with an 8-5 conference record, clinching a first-round bye for the ACC Championship.

>SMU Women’s Tennis concluded the regular season with a 4-1 win over No. 47 Stanford (11-9, 7-5 ACC) Sunday afternoon at the Styslinger/Altec Tennis Complex.

The Mustangs improved to 15-6 overall and 7-5 in their second season in the ACC, after a 4-8 record in conference a year ago.

The Mustangs are the No. 8 seed in the 2026 ACC Tournament, which will take place from April 14-19 in Cary, N.C. SMU will play the winner of between Louisville, Virginia Tech or Stanford in the third round Thursday.

>SMU women’s track and field competed at Texas A&M’s 44 Farms Team Invitational this weekend, and Kirin Chacchia came away with a personal best. She ran 57.27 to win the 400-meter hurdles and lower her school record.

The Mustangs have the Bryan Clay Invite next on the schedule hosted by Azusa Pacific University in Azusa, CA Thursday-Saturday.

Let’s make it a Great Week. Pony Up!