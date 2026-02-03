Will Wade on NC State star Darrion Williams, defending Boopie Miller and SMU guard play

NC State head basketball coach Will Wade spoke with the media on Monday’s ACC Coaches Teleconference, previewing Tuesday’s matchup against SMU.

Q: Coach, as you prepare for SMU tomorrow night, what stands out on them on film in this matchup?

Wade: “I mean, their guard play is tremendous with Miller, Edwards, and Pierre. Their ability to make really, really tough shots and just dictate the game with their guards. I think Washington’s an unsung guy averaging double-digit points. They’ve got really, really good personnel. They give them space, and they let them boogie, and they’ve got very good players.”

Q: As you prepare on this back end of the schedule to end conference play, what do you want to see just from your team overall to, you know, remain consistent, tally and win, defensive prowess? What do you want to see from the team overall?

Wade: “I think we just got to continue to improve, continue to get better. We’ve kind of handled business, but the back end of our schedules. I think we’re 6-1 right now against the bottom six teams, which look you got to handle your business we’re 1-1 against the top 10 teams. I think all the rest of our games are pretty much against the top 10 teams in the league so we’ve got to be better defensively and look we’re going to face a form of resistance that we haven’t faced in a couple games against SMU and that’s how it’s going to be for the next month so got a lot of work ahead of us.”

Q: What are you liking from your team during the stretch to kind of explain the success you’ve had of late?

Wade: “Well, we’re sharing the ball, we’re moving the ball offensively and we’ve hit shots. Any time you’re you’re playing well offensively it gets the guys in a good mood and in a good place. I think that we’re playing with some confidence, but we’ve also got to make sure that we’re we have we have the proper humility at the same time.”

Q: What have you seen from Darrion Williams?

Wade: “He’s a great player. He’s got a great feel and the balls in his hands something good is gonna happen for NC State. It’s our job to make sure we put the ball in his hands more. He’s just one of those guys that’s got tremendous feel. He’s a very good shooter, very good playmaker and so he can he can he can help your team win on a lot of different ways.”

Q: Does it feel like this team is on an upward trajectory?

Wade: “We’re on a better trajectory than we were three weeks ago. I don’t think we’ve peaked. I don’t think we’re playing our best. I think that there’s a lot more in there. So it’s our job to get that out of our guys. I do feel like we’re playing more consistent and we’re playing better basketball than we were a couple of weeks ago.”

Q: You mentioned in the last game that you really liked the shots that you guys are getting from three. What goes into getting those kind of shots, the high quality ones that you’re looking for, and how long do you think it took to really get that out of this team?

Wade: “Well, I think just some of the spacing, we had some spacing issues early on. And so our spacing has been better. Our guys have a better better sense of of where everybody is, where our movements are on the drives. It’s unique. Most guys haven’t played out of this. We kind of back Q and Darrion down. We call it the porch. But, you know, we back them down. And so there’s some unique spacing when that happens. Early on, we were cutting on top of each other and we weren’t weren’t really moving how we need to move. We still don’t have it right. We turned the ball over to Trey when Trey should have exchanged in the corner and had Terrence cutting. We turned over to Trey cutting in the Wake game. We still don’t have everything right. There’s a lot that goes into that. And it’s not something that’s natural. Unless you played with Q last year, which we did it last year, you wouldn’t be used to the spacing and playing that way. So I think just guys getting a better sense of the of the spacing and how and where everybody’s going to be has been helpful.”

Q: Darrion has hit five threes in the back to back games. You know, what is it like for you to kind of see him, you know, get consistent on that part of his game?

Wade: “Yeah, it means great. I’m happy that he’s making him. He’s a very good shooter and he’s getting good looks. It’s a quality of the looks. He took took one that was off the bounce. It was a pretty tough shot, but it’s the quality of his quality of his looks. I like the quality of his looks and just kind of keep him firing.”

Q: We’ve really seen Terrance Arceneaux take a pretty big step in his game in recent weeks, especially during ACC play. I know you kind of challenged him back in December and wanted to see him grow and develop. What have you seen from him that’s helped him, first of all, earn more minutes, but also how critical has he been for this team in the last month?

Wade: “I mean, he’s been awesome. He was going through a lot of stuff and he had some injury stuff. He just had a lot of things going on early on. And so I’m very proud of him. He stuck with it. It’s not easy to come back from two DNPs and start back playing and then to come in and make an impact. He’s our most athletic guy. There’s two or three plays defensively every game that he’s the only guy on either team that can make them. And so having him out there, when you’re in conference play, I mean over 70 percent of your conference games are gonna come down to three possessions or less.

“When you’ve got a guy that can help manipulate two or three of those possessions in your favor, he’s very, very valuable. You add his defensive value to him being very, very efficient right now, offensively making open threes, and then, you know, catch, shoot, rip drives. He’s doing everything that we ask him to do. And, you know, that’s led to him playing well. It’s led to our team playing well too. But there’s more, there’s more in there. You know, we’re not settling with Terrence. I think there’s more in there, and we’re gonna keep working and trying to bring that out.”

Q: How critical will his defense be along with your, you know, your bigger guards that you have going against this SMU team that does rely heavily on its top three guards?

Wade: “Yeah, I mean, we’re going to have to guard a lot better than we did Saturday. We gave up 19 middle drives on Saturday to Wake Forest. They missed some stuff at the rim. They missed some open threes off the middle drives. I mean, if we give up 19 middle drives to SMU, they’ll score 120 points on us. So we’re going to have to be much more solid defensively and Terrence will be a big part of that equation.”

Q: Will, you’ve got two pretty difficult road games coming up in your next three, but you’re 5-0 on the road this season. I was wondering, is there anything in particular that has made you so good on the road this year?

Wade: “No, I mean, I couldn’t point to one thing. We’re pretty routine oriented, but we’re routine oriented at home as well. So sometimes getting on the road, I’ve had teams that are really good on the road. We had teams that went undefeated in a power league on the road one year. I’ve had teams that have just been mediocre on the road. But I think the biggest thing is you just got to be together. You got to have a next play mentality on the road where you can stop, reset, next play. It’s going to be critical tomorrow. They’re going to hit some wild shots.

“I mean, Pierre’s going to hit an 18-foot turn around, fade away. The challenge is at home, you’ve got to come down and then run solid offense and not try to match them shot for shot. Now on the road with the crowd going crazy. Sometimes it can get away from you and you come down and shoot the same shot and your guy doesn’t make them as high with as much frequency as Pierre does. So, I think just having that next play mentality and when things get tougher, you’ve got to get tighter together. I think that that’s been helpful for us on the road, but we’ve got some big challenges left on the road.”

Q: Facing Boopie Miller for SMU this week, how would you describe his game? What are some things you think you need to kind of focus on to try and slow him down?

Wade: “I mean, he does a great job operating out of the pick and roll. Anytime you’re a small guard, you’ve got to be able to shoot it. And he can really, really shoot it. He shoots over 50 percent from mid-range, shooting 53 percent from mid-range, shooting at 37, 38 percent from three. He draws a lot of fouls, does a good job, gets to the free throw line about eight times a game in league, and he’s an 80 percent free throw shooter in league, 90 percent free throw shooter overall for the year, 88 percent I believe for the year. So he’s, you know, he’s just, he’s a really, really talented player. He’s a good player at Wake Forest. His high school coach is one of my best friends. And so I’ve known about him, I followed his career, and he’s a really, really good player.”

Q: Ven-Allen Lubin has been rock solid consistent the last six games. How do you kind of see that center matchup against a very, very large human being?

Wade: “Look, Lubin has been our most reliable and dependable guy all year. He’s been incredible for us. I appreciate you asking about him because he kind of gets lost in the shuffle. I don’t think he’s appreciated nearly enough in terms of everything he does for our team. He’s been phenomenal. Obviously, big 24 will be a big, big challenge. And so, you know, he’s 24 is physical and huge and ducks in. He does a lot of a lot of things that help him win. So it’ll be a big challenge for Ven, but Ven’s answered every challenge. He doesn’t miss. He hadn’t missed hardly anything for us. He’s been just just absolutely phenomenal for us. Very, very proud and pleased of everything he’s done for our team.”

Q: Hey, Will, just curious talking to some of the coaches on this call. What, for you in particular, stands out about this freshman class just across the country as opposed to maybe some of the freshman classes we’ve seen in recent years?

Wade: “Yeah, I think the depth of it is pretty impressive. Obviously, the top-end talent is elite, but there’s some guys that were kind of in the middle that have really risen up. You look at the kid from Illinois and how well he’s been playing, how well he played last night, and we’ve got some of the best freshmen in the country in our league with Wilson at North Carolina, obviously, Boozer at Duke, Mikel Brown at Louisville, I think Freeman’s really talented at Syracuse. I’m leaving some out. I mean, our kid, Matt Abel is really coming on and he’s going to have some big games down the stretch here for us. I believe that, especially from a scoring standpoint, he’s been doing all the other little things. So you look nationally with, and we played against Darryn Peterson. There’s incredible depth in this class. Usually you’ll have, you know, maybe one or two top end guys.

“I think what stands out is that there’s great depth, but also, you know, of the top 10, we’ve got three or four of them in our league here, which is great for the ACC. And it’s why, you know, why we’re going to get a lot more NCAA tournament bids than we’ve been getting. And look, it’s about players and these guys are good and they’ve made their imprint on college basketball this season.”