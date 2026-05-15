10 straight: South Carolina's losing skid reaches double digits after blowout loss at Vanderbilt

It’s been a history-making last few days for South Carolina, and not for any good reasons.

On Sunday, the Gamecocks became the first team in program history to lose 30 games in a season. Then on Tuesday, they wrapped up their first .500-or-worse campaign at Founders Park in the stadium’s 17-year history.

Now, on Friday, South Carolina’s season-long losing streak reached 10 games following a 9–1 loss to Vanderbilt at Hawkins Field in Nashville. It marks the first time the Gamecocks (22-32, 7-21 SEC) have endured a 10-game losing streak since 1961, when that year’s team dropped 15 straight games — a skid that still stands as the longest single-season losing streak in program history.

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It was another tough night on the mound for Amp Phillips, who has now allowed four or more runs in each of his last four starts. The right-hander pitched a scoreless first inning, but after South Carolina grabbed an early lead in the second, he gave the lead right back as the Commodores answered with four runs in the bottom of the inning.

Phillips lasted just 1.1 innings, tying his shortest start of the season. He surrendered four runs on five hits while striking out two and walking two. He exited after only 39 pitches as he was on a lighter workload with a quick turnaround ahead of Tuesday’s opening round of the SEC Tournament.

Monte Lee planned to use his top two starters on shorter pitch counts on Thursday to be ready for the first game in Hoover, which meant Brandon Stone was first up out of relief after Phillips. But after a few scoreless innings, Stone got into a bases-loaded jam in the fifth and left without recording an out.

Stone allowed four runs — only two went down as earned — on five hits over 2.2 innings. He struck out one and walked three over 60 pitches.

The Gamecocks struck early against Vanderbilt right-hander Connor Fennell when Ethan Lizama laced an RBI single down the right-field line, scoring Tyler Bak from first on a hit-and-run. Their next hit didn’t come until the seventh, and by that point, Fennell was on his way to pitching another gem.

The Commodores’ ace tossed 6.1 innings of one-run ball and allowed just four hits. He struck out seven and walked one while throwing 78 pitches. When Fennell exited, South Carolina loaded the bases with one out but failed to scrape across any runs in its best scoring situation of the night.

Up next: South Carolina will look to even up the series with the Commodores on Friday night. First pitch will be at 7 p.m. on SEC Network+. Alex Valentin (1-4, 4.98 ERA) will get the start on the mound.

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