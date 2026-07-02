2-for-2: South Carolina lands four-star DB Davion Jones

South Carolina has landed a Blue Chip defensive back from Hough High School for the second day in a row and is now halfway to what could be a monster four-day run on the recruiting trail.

Class of 2027 four-star safety Davion Jones announced his pledge to the Gamecocks on Thursday night over finalists LSU, Auburn, and Georgia. It was a come-from-behind win for South Carolina after Jones appeared to be headed to Baton Rouge as of Sunday.

But the Gamecocks made a last-ditch push and flipped what had been a silent pledge to LSU. Shane Beamer tweeted a Welcome Home in Jones’ honor on Monday.

Jones’ public commitment comes one day after Carolina landed five-star DB Josh Dobson on Wednesday.

What does this mean for the Gamecocks? Wes Mitchell and fellow subscribers are discussing it now on The Insiders Forum.

Jones was last in Columbia a couple of weekends ago when South Carolina received his final official visit of the recruiting process.

“I loved how I just got a chance to spend time with a couple of guys that I knew, a couple of guys that I grew up playing with, a couple of guys I played against over the years,” Jones said following his OV. “That was just a good experience.”

Defensive backs coach Torrian Gray has served as his recruiter of record.

“Me and T Gray, we’ve always had a great relationship. Ever since eighth grade, my eighth grade summer, I came down for a spring practice. Ever since then, our relationship has been on the upside.”

Jones is ranked as the No. 201 overall prospect in the 2027 class and the No. 18 safety nationally in the Rivals Industry Ranking, a composite of the major recruiting services. He is the No. 7 prospect in the state of North Carolina. Rivals ranks Jones No. 128 overall and No. 12 among safeties in the class.

While he is listed as a safety, Jones will have the opportunity to potentially play multiple spots in Columbia.

“I definitely have the flexibility to play wherever I want,” he said. “The corner, nickel, safety. So whichever one I wanted to play, whichever one I can get me on the field faster is what they’ll put me at.”

The 5-foot-11, 175-pounder finished the 2025 season recording 50 total tackles, batting away four passes and picking off four others. The junior also contributed on offense with 14 catches for 217 yards and a touchdown.

While Jones played last season at West Charlotte and Dobson at Catawba Ridge in Fort Mill, S.C., the two DBs will be teammates this year at Hough.

Irmo (S.C.) four-star OL Nate Carson and Raleigh (N.C.) Rolesville three-star EDGE Jayden Broadie will announce over the next two days, respectively.