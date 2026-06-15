2026 Preseason All-American pitcher commits to South Carolina out of transfer portal
South Carolina has picked up a commitment out of the transfer portal from Coastal Carolina left-hander Dominick Carbone, he announced via social media on Monday.
Carbone, who missed the entire 2026 season due to injury, will have two years of eligibility remaining heading into his redshirt junior year next season. He becomes the eighth player from the Chanticleers to follow newly-hired head coach Kevin Schnall to the Gamecocks.
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Before his injury, Carbone had himself an incredible season in 2025, going 6-0 with a 2.36 ERA in 28 appearances out of the bullpen. He picked up five saves and finished with 52 strikeouts and nine walks.
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In his college career, Carbone owns a 3.63 ERA, 87 strikeouts and 25 walks in 52 relief appearances.
The Rocky Point, N.Y. native was named a 2026 NCBWA Preseason Second Team All-American and D1Baseball Preseason First Team All-American. However, he underwent UCL reconstruction surgery that put him out for the entirety of this season.
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Dominick Carbone’s bio from Coastal Carolina Athletics
Honors
2026 NCBWA Preseason Second Team All-American
2026 D1Baseball Preseason First Team All-American
2026 (Junior Year)
- Missed the entire 2026 season due to injury
2025 (Sophomore Year)
- Appeared in 28 games for the Chants with 41 innings pitched
- Recorded a 6-0 record and had five saves
- 52 strikeouts with 174 batters faced
2024 (Freshman Year)
- Appeared in 24 games with a 5-1 record
- 35 strikeouts in 37.1 innings pitched with 166 batters faced
High School
- Lettered in baseball at Rocky Point High School
- Also lettered in basketball as a shooting guard
Personal
- Born July 13, 2005
- Son of Kelly and Matt Carbone
- One sibling – Madison
- Originally from Rocky Point, N.Y.
- Majoring in Interdisciplinary Studies