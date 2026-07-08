Administrative support key to South Carolina's foray into competitive transfer portal market

The South Carolina men’s basketball team hasn’t put together a shiny résumé in the two years since its historic 2023-24 campaign.

The Gamecocks finished tied-second in the SEC with a 13-5 intra-conference record, in addition to setting a program record with 25 regular-season wins, that year. Since then, they have gone a combined 25-37 overall, including 6-30 in SEC games.

On the surface, those numbers may not grab the attention of a player in the transfer portal looking for a new destination. Yet South Carolina remained competitive in the portal this cycle, Lamont Paris said, due in large part to the support he received from the university’s athletics department.

“No one going into 2026-27 will be more grateful for what our administration has been able to do to recognize where we were, what was happening, and where we need to go to recruit in a way that you can address needs with players that have had experience at this level,” Paris said on June 24.

Paris is no stranger to the struggle of recruiting talent when wins and losses are thrown into the equation. In his first season with the program, the Gamecocks put together an 11-21 overall record (and 4-14 mark in SEC play) with a future NBA Draft selection in GG Jackson II on its roster. But those results didn’t keep another in Collin Murray-Boyles from joining the team the following season.

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Paris said the transfer portal market places discounts on some programs, instilling in players a belief that they can lowball offers. In his eyes, that’s a sign of someone not buying into the program.

“I love recruiting, but when you get into those conversations and your number is lower, those conversations are very short conversations,” Paris said.

He has, however, seen longer conversations with some players help in persuading them to join the Gamecocks. In many of those cases, South Carolina won tight recruiting battles over other schools for varying reasons, Paris said.

“Familiarity with our program, if you look at the case of Marcus Johnson,” Paris said. “Opportunity that’s out there, if you look at a guy like Davion Hannah. Sometimes, we just out-recruited some people, but we did it within the framework of what the market value was for these guys.”

Paris also isn’t a stranger to a recruiting strategy in which he will “roll sleeves up and do it all.” He has done so at stops throughout his coaching career, most recently at Chattanooga before becoming the Gamecocks’ head coach. This offseason, South Carolina athletics director Jeremiah Donati supplied Paris with the resources pertaining to personnel and finances he needed.

The hiring of former Charlotte Hornets executive David Duquette, whom Paris said has since landed another job in the NBA, exemplified how the Gamecocks want more voices on the bench to help players further their development.

“A lot of this was him to say, ‘Hey, let’s do this. Let’s be competitive in the market space, and let’s not do it to the extent that we’re hurting ourselves from a staffing standpoint, too,'” Paris said.

There is still a third concept pertaining to program management with which Paris is familiar: the law of diminishing returns. More assistants helping players meet their needs is helpful, but the benefits of each extra staffer will incrementally decrease as more are brought in.

Paris, though, isn’t concerned about there being too many cooks in the kitchen helping South Carolina reach its goals for 2026-27 and beyond.

“Surely, at some point, I guess you would,” Paris said. “But there’s real value in having more human resources at your disposal in this climate than there probably ever has been.”