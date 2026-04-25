After bout with mono, Dawson Harman feeling and playing like himself again

Every couple of days, Monte Lee’s phone would buzz with a text from Dawson Harman.

Hey, I felt a little bit better today. I went and hit off the tee in the cages.

A few days later…

Hey, Coach, I hit off the tee, and then I did flips in the cages.

A few days after that…

Hey, Coach, I think I might be able to take groundballs today.

The updates were a reminder of just how eager Harman was to get back on the field. For nearly a month, South Carolina’s starting third baseman was stuck in his room, watching games on TV. Outside of that, his routine was limited to ordering food, resting, and, as he put it, sleeping “a lot of hours.”

“That says something about a player,” Lee said. “When a player’s constantly updating you when they know they can’t get out there, just of, ‘Hey, remember me now. I’m working my way back in, and I’ll be ready to go whenever you want to put me in there. I’ll be ready.'”

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A few days after a 1-for-4, two-RBI performance against Charlotte on March 17, Harman found himself in the hospital on March 21. Doctors diagnosed him with mononucleosis, an illness that can cause extreme fatigue, fever, a sore throat and swollen lymph nodes, among other symptoms.

This diagnosis didn’t come out of nowhere. Before the season, Harman underwent testing for the flu after beginning to feel under the weather. At the time, it didn’t appear to be a major concern, as he played in nearly every game during the first month of the season.

But Harman knew something wasn’t right. Some days he went to practice feeling great, while others he felt terrible. When he met with doctors, they believed he had been playing through sickness and that mono may have already been in his system when he initially tested for the flu.

“I’ve never been this sick in my life,” Harman said. “And coming here, I wasn’t sick at all in the fall, and then everyone in the spring was just getting sick. So it was kind of weird.”

For the next few weeks, doctors ordered Harman to stay at home while South Carolina’s season continued. In total, he missed 13 straight games. He said he lost about 20 pounds during that time, but it didn’t take long for him to gain it all back as he got healthier.

“It was honestly pretty quick, probably a week or two. Just ate a lot of food and slept,” he said. “… It was good to reset, reset the mind, and kind of restart my season when I got the opportunity.”

Harman returned to the starting lineup on April 10 and went 0-for-2 against Missouri, but he quickly got going after that. The next day, he went 3-for-4 with two homers and four RBI in the series finale in CoMo.

“He was ready to play,” Lee said. “He didn’t let (mono) get the best of him. And when he was ready to go, we put him back in there, and he’s done a good job for us.”

Since returning to full health, Harman is 10-for-26 (.384) with four homers and seven RBI in his last eight games. It’s been a nice resurgence after the College of Central Florida transfer endured some struggles to begin the season.

“I just kind of went back to standing straight up,” Harman said of what adjustments he’s made offensively. “I felt like I was a little more squatted and kind of just went back to standing up and being on time, seeing the ball a lot better.”

It’s been encouraging for him to see the on-field results start to improve. But more than anything, he’s just glad to be back with the team and fully healthy again. And so are his teammates.

“He definitely got us really hyped up and really boosted our confidence,” Tyler Bak said. “I’m just so proud of him for the journey he’s gone through in the season. So I’m just really happy for him.”

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