Agot Makeer becomes x-factor for South Carolina women's basketball in March

South Carolina women’s basketball freshman Agot Makeer began her first NCAA Tournament with a career-high 15 points in a dominant win over No.16 seed Southern.

However, her second game still loomed as a tough battle against a repeat opponent, Southern California. Against the Trojans in November, Makeer scored only four points in 17 minutes. The freshman guard shot 2-6 from the field and contributed an additional three rebounds.

But that was only game four of her freshman campaign. South Carolina’s rematch with Southern Cal marked game 28. This time, when Makeer came off the bench to guard Jazzy Davidson, she was ready.

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By halftime of game two against the Trojans, Makeer had already cleared her points total from the November matchup. However, her 6 points, two rebounds, and one assist weren’t what defined her opening-half performance. It was her defense of Davidson that caught the attention of the Colonial Life Arena crowd.

Makeer finished the half with four steals, already marking a career high before the final two quarters. Davidson finished Monday night’s contest with 15 points as four fouls limited her night.

USC head coach Lindsay Gottlieb said Makeer provided tremendous defensive energy for the Gamecocks. Additionally, she said that her length and her ability to get in passing lanes was disruptive to the Trojans’ offense.

“She obviously plays that role so well,” Gottlieb said. ” … Clearly that’s something Raven [Johnson] has tried to pass on to her, being a lockdown defender.”

In addition to general guidance as a senior, Johnson has gone far enough to officially anoint Makeer as the successor to her and former teammate Bree Hall’s “Seatbelt Gang”.

“I’m super excited to get that,” Makeer said of carrying on the mantle. “I know its Breezy, I know its her, so only elite defenders can get that title.”

Latson said Makeer’s length amplifies what’s already an elite defensive talent.

“Gotti is super long. I mean her legs damn near touch her knees, so its hard to get a pass over her,” Latson said. ” … I’m so glad she’s coming into her own.”

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Head coach Dawn Staley called Makeer the team’s x-factor as the tournament advances forward.

“Whether she plays one minute, 15 minutes, 30 minutes. I think she has the ability to impact the game on both sides of the basketball,” Staley said. ” … We need her playing the way she’s playing in order for us to advance.”

Makeer said she felt that playing without thinking helped her the most on Monday. She said it helps her see what’s open around the floor. Additionally, she feels it helps her make the right decisions on the floor. Additionally, she said she saw an open floor on Monday night while running in transition.

Makeer finished Monday night matching her career-high of 15 points set on Saturday. Her defense is great, however her growth as a scorer is something Ta’Niya Latson and the team has seen in practice all season long.

“It was just a matter of time,” Latson said. “I’m glad she’s back to herself. I feel like she’s building momentum each and evert games and it starts defensively.”