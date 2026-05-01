SEC transfer, former Top 50 prospect commits to South Carolina men's basketball

Alabama guard transfer Davion Hannah, a former Top 50 high school recruit, has committed to South Carolina, GamecockCentral has learned.

GamecockCentral subscribers learned the Gamecocks were beginning to trend via the Insiders Forum Monday afternoon.

Wisconsin, Georgia, Mississippi State, Vanderbilt, N.C. State, Missouri, and Georgetown were all reportedly in the mix with the 6-foot-6, 190-pounder.

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The No. 5 combo guard in his high school class, Hannah played in 10 games for the Crimson Tide this past season as a true freshman, averaging 3.3 points and 1.9 rebounds in 12.7 minutes per game, shooting 46.2 percent from the field.

He was the No. 48 overall prospect in the class of 2025 when he signed with the Tide out of Milwaukee (Wisc.) Link Academy.

While he did see the court this season, his year was shut down due to a medical issue, and he would potentially have all four years of eligibility left.

Hannah is the sixth Gamecocks commitment this portal cycle, joining George Mason four-star guard Kory Mincy, Texas three-star wing Camden Heide, Wisconsin four-star big man Aleksas Bieliauskas, Drexel three-star wing Shane Blakeney, and Duquesne big man Jakub Nečas.

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