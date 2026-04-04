Alex Philpott growing close to being at full form after return from injury

Any time an elbow is mentioned in injury news, it’s hard not to fear the worst. But Alex Philpott did his best to push those bad thoughts aside, keeping a positive outlook despite an otherwise gloomy situation.

The right-hander, preparing for his first season at South Carolina, made just one preseason start before being scratched from an outing on Jan. 28 due to arm soreness. Soon after, reports indicated he would miss the entire season and require Tommy John surgery.

Only those initial reports turned out to be false. Just one week later, South Carolina revealed Philpott wouldn’t need surgery. He would instead be shut down for two weeks to reduce the swelling in his elbow. After that, the hope was that he’d be able to return by the start of SEC play in mid-March.

“We went up there and got the scans and everything, got the results back,” Philpott said. “It was just kind of like a relief off my shoulders knowing that I have a chance to come back.”

As expected, the Florida transfer returned in time for the Gamecocks’ first SEC series. Just five batters into his first outing at The Citadel, he gave up a two-run homer. But the results weren’t a concern. He was just happy to be back on the mound, much sooner than he may have initially thought.

“It’s been great to finally get out there and compete with all my boys again,” Philpott said. “I know when I first went down, it wasn’t something that I wanted, or I know any of these guys wanted, but we kind of got through it. Now that I’m back out there, it’s fun to compete with my guys again.”

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Since returning, Philpott has made five relief appearances, showing improvement with each outing. Over 8.2 innings, he’s allowed just four runs, striking out seven and walking two.

He recorded his first save of the year in Thursday’s 9-1 win over No. 2 Texas, tossing three perfect innings, striking out three while allowing no hits or walks. He threw a season-high 38 pitches, with 24 thrown for strikes, as he grows closer to being able to pitch for longer stints.

“I think what you’re seeing is kind of a steady progression for Philly,” interim head coach Monte Lee said. “… I think he could go out and throw four to five innings now. I mean, if we needed to start him or piggy-back him behind the starter and let him go four or five innings, I think he can do it. His velocity still was good after 30 pitches. The stuff looked good. Command was great.”

Lee believes Philpott could “physically” handle throwing roughly 60-70 pitches at most right now. That’s more than a typical reliever would throw, but it’s worth remembering he was on track for the Gamecocks’ weekend rotation before his injury.

It’s unclear whether Philpott will eventually return to a starting role, especially with him thriving out of the bullpen. But whatever role Lee asks of him moving forward, he’ll be more than happy to fill it.

“There’s really no role that I’d say fits me perfectly right now. It’s just kind of helping this team win games and helping Monte,” Philpott said. “I’d say I’m pretty comfortable doing both. It’s kind of just something where I tell myself, ‘Just go out and compete and give everything I got every single day.'”

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