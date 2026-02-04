All-American long-snapper officially signs with South Carolina

Buford (Ga.) class of 2026 All-American long-snapper Matthew Oh has officially signed with South Carolina after verbally committing to the Gamecocks on Sunday.

Oh, the 17th addition to South Carolina’s 2026 high school class, took an official visit to the school over the weekend and then announced his pledge.

“This past weekend’s OV was unforgettable,” Oh told GamecockCentral. “The staff left the biggest impression—Coach (Shane) Beamer has built an elite team of coaches and resources fully committed to player development. It’s clear everyone is laser-focused on the 2026 mission, and I’m fired up to join this family.”

Oh is the only high school prospect expected to sign with the Gamecocks on Wednesday, the traditional National Signing Day. The other 16 prospects already inked with the school during the early signing period and many of them have already enrolled.

The 5-foot-10, 221-pounder is ranked the No. 3 long-snapper in his class by Kohl’s Kicking. He also participated in the Under Armour All-America game.

Oh was recruited to Carolina and will be developed in Columbia by long-time NFL special teams coordinator Joe DeCamillis, who is entering his third season with South Carolina.

The Kohl’s Kicking website had the following evaluation of Oh:

Ball for ball, Oh is one of the best high school snappers I have seen come through Kohl’s Snapping Camps. It was on full display during the 2025 Kohl’s National Scholarship Camp. Oh rips the ball with tight rotation and pinpoint accuracy. He finished the charting phase with a .67 second average snap time and put 16 of his 19 scoring long snaps through the target. Oh followed his phenomenal charting sessions by winning the final snapping competition and earning a spot in the Under Armour All-America game. Oh has worked exceptionally hard and developed himself into one of the best in America. When the lights are brightest and the pressure is on, he thrives.