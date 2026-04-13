Amp Phillips earns SEC Co-Pitcher of the Week honors after stellar outing

South Carolina right-handed pitcher Amp Phillips has been named the SEC’s Co-Pitcher of the Week, the conference announced Monday afternoon.

Phillips shares the honor with Auburn’s Alex Petrovic. He joins Josh Gunther (March 2) as the only Gamecocks to earn SEC Pitcher of the Week honors this season. Will Craddock was also named SEC Freshman of the Week on Feb. 23.

It comes after Phillips turned in his longest and most dominant outing of the season on Friday, pitching eight shutout innings in a 1-0 win at Missouri. He struck out a season-high 10 batters and walked one while scattering just five hits over 103 pitches.

His performance came in the midst of what was a phenomenal weekend for the Gamecocks. South Carolina completed a three-game sweep of the Tigers, its first since March 23-24, 2024.

Your GamecockCentral membership starts at just $1 – and we’ll throw in a complimentary year of access to The Athletic.

While Phillips hasn’t been South Carolina’s “ace” in the rotation this season, he’s certainly pitched like it. He’s 3-4 with a 2.17 ERA across nine starts, striking out 56 and walking 22 along the way.

Phillips has been even better since the start of SEC play, pitching to a 1.44 ERA in five starts, good for the fourth-best overall ERA in the conference during that stretch.

The Gamecocks will begin a nine-game homestand on Tuesday, hosting Davidson at Founders Park. First pitch will be at 6:30 p.m. on SEC Network+.

The Insiders Forum: Discuss South Carolina baseball!