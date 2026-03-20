Another big-time EDGE sets South Carolina official visit

South Carolina made an impression with Chesterfield (Va.) Lloyd C. Bird four-star EDGE Chris Whitehead when he visited earlier this month and now he’s set a return visit to Columbia.

Rivals No. 3 EDGE and No. 19 overall prospect in the class of 2027, Whitehead has set an official visit to the school for the June 12 weekend.

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The 6-foot-4, 230-pounder also has an official visit to Virginia Tech set for the May 29 weekend and will likely set several more.

Ohio State is considered a major player in Whitehead’s recruitment, while LSU, Georgia, and Auburn are all slated to get unofficials soon.

As for the Gamecocks, new EDGEs coach Deion Barnes is heading up his recruitment.

Highly rated EDGE targets Frederick Ards III, K.J. Green, and Jaiden Bryant (LSU commit) have all locked in official visits with South Carolina as well.

Anthony Sweeney, the No. 3 EDGE in the class according to the Industry Ranking, was in Columbia on Wednesday on an unofficial vist.

Scouting Report from Rivals’ Cody Bellaire

Knifing edge defender whose athleticism jumps off the screen as a pass rusher and space player. Tremendous burst and the ability to get skinny between blockers to make plays in the backfield consistently. Verified 6-foot-4, 230-pound edge defender with 34-inch arms that lives behind the line of scrimmage.

Effective pass rusher that wins with burst and active hands. Has the ability to get upfield and bend the corner effectively. Closes space quickly when working in the open field and is comfortable playing to the flat.

Need to see more from him at the point of attack to set the edge consistently, but has the frame to add mass and get stronger. Has the ability to be an effective pass rusher early on in his career at the next level, but will need to continue developing his body in order to reach his ceiling as a complete edge defender.