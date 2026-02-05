As expectations heighten, South Carolina's goals remain same for 2026

Last year was about making people believe when not many did. This year still carries that weight — the need to prove it wasn’t a fluke. But above all, it’s about handling loftier expectations.

South Carolina can no longer lean on the underdog card it played so effectively in 2025. Picked to finish last in the SEC a year ago, the Gamecocks shocked the softball world by winning 44 games, earning a national seed in the NCAA Tournament, and hosting a Super Regional for the first time in program history.

Now, the landscape has changed. Although South Carolina is projected to finish 10th in the SEC this season, it enters the year ranked No. 12 nationally. Things look far different from what they did at this time a year ago.

“I think when you have a lot of success, there’s pressure,” head coach Ashley Chastain Woodard said. “We’ve used the word ‘expectation’ a lot since we’ve been back. There’s a high standard, a high expectation. This time last year, we probably had less pressure because of what people expected us to do. Now it’s the opposite. All eyes are on us.”

Higher expectations can be a good thing—that’s how South Carolina wants to view it. But with those expectations comes pressure, and plenty of it. That’s the territory that follows coming one win shy of the Women’s College World Series, a result that feels like the most obvious next step forward.

Throughout the buildup to the season, the coaching staff has worked to strike a balance in how it addresses those expectations. They know it’s not something that can be ignored, but also not something they want to overemphasize.

“We want to authentically help them handle the pressure they’re going to experience and the target on their backs of, ‘What’s South Carolina going to do this year?’” Chastain Woodard said. “We’ve talked about it a lot. We haven’t really changed our process. We just want to have honest conversations and let them know the pressure is what you make it.”

The players, meanwhile, are well aware of the outside perception and the expectations surrounding them. For those returning, last season’s highs and lows have helped prepare them for what lies ahead.

“We talk a lot about staying neutral in situations,” said starting catcher Lexi Winters. “That’s helped us understand what’s happening around us. There’s been a lot of internal talk to prepare ourselves, so when those moments happen, we’re not shell-shocked by it.”

South Carolina added 14 new players during the offseason while returning nine from last year’s roster —many of whom played key roles in the Gamecocks’ deep postseason run. That group includes the team’s top four leading hitters, all of whom were in the starting lineup when the season ended with a 5-0 loss to UCLA last May.

From that loss comes renewed motivation — something that could help offset the pressure. South Carolina held a late lead with two outs in game two of the Super Regional, appearing poised to punch its ticket to Oklahoma City. Instead, the Gamecocks dropped that game and the next, ending the season in heartbreak.

“When we had two outs, I was already thinking about holding the banner and celebrating with the team and our families,” first baseman Arianna Rodi said. “So this year, it’s about going all out until the very last out. We can celebrate afterward—but not before.”

The pressure will be there regardless. Still, the Gamecocks would take this feeling over where they were at this time last year.

“I think the 2025 team was a team of legacy,” Chastain Woodard said. “They left their mark. We’re working every day to build on what they did and to honor that legacy. I’m really excited about what’s to come.”

The Gamecocks will host No. 19 Virginia Tech on Thursday to begin the new season. First pitch will be at 6 p.m. on SEC Network+ from Beckham Field.

