ASUN Pitcher of the Year Jacy Harrelson commits to South Carolina softball

Jacksonville transfer and ASUN Pitcher of the Year Jacy Harrelson has committed to South Carolina softball via the transfer portal after taking a visit to the school on Sunday. She announced her pledge on Monday afternoon.

Harrelson is a four-star right-hander and is ranked the No. 9 pitcher and No. 28 overall player in the portal by On3/Softball America. 64Analytics considers Harrelson the No. 34 player in the portal.

🥎 RELATED: South Carolina softball transfer portal headquarters 🥎

Harrelson also visited North Carolina, and possibly others, during the transfer process.

The rising junior from Warner Robins, Ga., had a 2.26 ERA over 186 innings this past season and has two years of eligibility remaining.

Harrelson earned First-Team All-ASUN honors and was first in the league in innings pitched (186.0), strikeouts (119), batters struck out looking (45), total wins (22), opposing batting average (.202) and second in overall ERA (2.26) throughout the entire season, per a release from the Dolphins.

Harrelson is the fifth commitment in the Gamecocks’ transfer portal cycle.

Commitments (5)

RHP Jacy Harrelson (Jacksonville) – 6/15

MIF Irianis Garcia (Stetson) – 6/15

MIF Morgan Sharpe (Western Kentucky) – 6/9

MIF Kaytlin Greenwood (Wofford) – 5/28

C Brooke Bennett (Longwood) – 5/27

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