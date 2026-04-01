Bak wins 'friendly bet' with Lee after four-hit night in run-rule victory over Wofford

From a performance standpoint, this probably hasn’t been the season Tyler Bak envisioned when he transferred to South Carolina last summer. Coming into Tuesday, he had just one hit in his last 17 at-bats.

But Bak had two things working in his favor. He’d get to face his former team, Wofford, where he played the last two seasons. He also had a friendly bet on the line with interim head coach Monte Lee.

“Before the game, I told him, if he squared up a couple of balls in the middle of the field, maybe I’ll buy him a nice dinner,” Lee said.

Bak proceeded to deliver accordingly — and then some — arguably turning in his best performance of the season with a 4-for-5 night in the Gamecocks’ 11-1 run-rule win over Wofford at Founders Park.

Your GamecockCentral membership starts at just $1 – and we’ll throw in a complimentary year of access to The Athletic.

The junior centerfielder came a triple shy of hitting for the cycle. After a first-inning single and a fourth-inning double, his biggest swing came in the fifth, when he launched a three-run homer into the bullpen.

“I just went up to the plate and just thought I’d be simple and be myself instead of trying to be someone that I’m not,” Bak said. “Especially knowing those guys, it’s just a game. I’ve gotta be competitive. Even though they’re my teammates, they’re not my teammates anymore. So I just gotta be competitive.”

Lee noted that Bak has “expensive taste” when it comes to dining, so the two probably won’t be going to a common spot like Chipotle. Instead, Bak had his sights set on a very popular restaurant in Columbia.

“I’ll probably take him out to Hall’s,” Bak said with a smile.

Bak’s three-run blast came during a big inning for the Gamecocks (14–16, 1–8 SEC). Earlier in the fifth, Will Craddock had snapped a 2-for-31 skid with his own three-run homer to dead center, his first since March 17. Craddock finished 2-for-5 with a game-high four RBI, also driving in the game’s final run with an RBI single in the seventh.

The inning ultimately turned into a six-run explosion that blew a one-run lead wide open. South Carolina managed to do it with just three hits, sending 12 batters to the plate and stringing together several competitive at-bats.

“We’ve been talking about this the past couple of days. The first two strikes, they’re ours, and we’re hunting a pitch,” said Luke Yuhasz, who went 2-for-4 with an RBI double in the win. “We’re hunting one pitch that we’re looking for, and we’re selling out to that pitch and then getting into two strikes. We’re shrinking the zone up. As you saw today, we had a couple of two-strike counts during that inning. We were just winning a pitch, winning a pitch, winning a pitch, baserunner, baserunner. Just competing and winning one pitch at a time, and you see what happens.”

That only made things easier for the Gamecocks, who were enjoying a strong performance from the bullpen. Alex Valentin got the start on the mound and only pitched a scoreless first inning on 13 pitches.

From there, it became a passing of the baton as they turned to five relievers, some of whom haven’t been major contributors this year. It was one of the group’s better showings as they didn’t allow any earned runs and struck out nine with just one walk.

“We pitched incredibly well tonight,” Lee said. “Only one walk against the team that walks a lot. I just thought our pitching staff was really good.”

Almost every pitcher who came in ended up having a good outing. Cooper Parks looked sharp in two shutout innings, throwing 18 pitches — 15 for strikes — while allowing no hits and striking out one.

Riley Goodman struck out two but ran into trouble after a one-out hit-by-pitch. An error by Erik Parker at third base extended the inning, and Goodman later allowed an unearned run on a wild pitch.

Patrick Dudley made his first appearance since March 3 and struck out the two batters he faced. Josh Gregoire entered with two outs in the fifth and struck out three with no walks over 1.1 innings.

Elijah Foster pitched a scoreless seventh and struck out one while escaping a two-runner threat.

Up next: South Carolina will welcome in No. 2 Texas for a three-game series that gets started Thursday night. First pitch will be at 7 p.m. on SEC Network.

The Insiders Forum: Discuss South Carolina baseball!