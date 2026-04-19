Baserunning miscues prove costly as South Carolina gets swept by Mississippi State

As the ball left Talmadge LeCroy’s bat, it looked like he was about to be the hero and give South Carolina its first lead of the weekend. Had it carried a few inches higher, it would have been a go-ahead three-run homer, one that the Gamecocks desperately needed.

But instead, the ball hit off the upper half of the left-field wall just below the yellow line separating the wall from the first row of seats beyond the fence. One run scored on the play, but Will Craddock, who was on first as the tying run, advanced only to second as LeCroy was credited with a single.

It’s been a recurring theme for South Carolina this season, a team that has struggled with its fundamentals. A few baserunning miscues in the eighth inning, including Craddock’s, loomed large as the Gamecocks ultimately fell to No. 17 Mississippi State 4–3 in 11 innings on Sunday.

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When interim head coach Monte Lee was asked about the situation after the game, he said it looked like Craddock retreated to first base and tried to tag up, perhaps thinking LeCroy’s ball would be a flyout.

“I have no idea why,” Lee said. “… I don’t know if he thought it was going to get caught, but he’s got to get off as far as he can, and then when that ball hits the wall, he’s going to third.”

Had Craddock been about halfway between first and second base, like Lee anticipated, there’s a good chance he would’ve made it to third. If so, South Carolina (19-22, 5-13 SEC) would’ve had two runners in scoring position with one out in a one-run game.

“We teach our guys if they’re doing things the right way on the bases, balls hit in the gap anywhere over the outfielder’s head from first base, you get as much as you possibly can,” Lee said. “And for some reason, Will went back to first base on that ball, which is why Talmadge only got one base out of it.”

Craddock eventually scored from second on a Jake Randolph RBI groundout to tie the game at 3, making his earlier mistake feel less costly. But even on that play, Randolph, who hit the ball into the middle of the infield, took an odd route to get to first base, as if he were starting to round toward second.

There was even another baserunning error earlier in the inning. With runners on second and third and no outs in the eighth, Craddock hit a ground ball toward third, prompting Patrick Evans to run on contact. Mississippi State third baseman Ace Reese had been playing back and appeared content to allow the run, but he instead threw home, where Evans was tagged out.

“More times than not, when the third baseman is playing back, he’s telling you, ‘I’m going to throw the ball to first base.’ That’s what every baseball coach in America says,” Lee said. “If you’re playing back, you’re throwing it first. You’re conceding to run to throw the ball to first base to get him out.”

In Lee’s further explanation, the reason why Reese threw the ball to home was that Craddock had hit it so hard off the bat.

“I would ask anybody, how many times have you actually seen that with a third baseman playing back, and he throws the ball to the plate?” he said. “I’ve seen it a time or two, but eight out of 10 times, groundball hit at third base with the third baseman playing back, he’s going to concede to run and throw the ball to first base. (Craddock) just hit it too hard, and I think (Reese) saw, ‘I got a play here,’ and he threw the ball to the plate.”

Had any of those situations played out differently, the Gamecocks would likely have been on their way to a win to salvage the series and avoid the sweep. But even afterward, they still had chances to win and failed to capitalize.

In the ninth, Dawson Harman led off with a single and moved to second with one out after Ethan Lizama laid down a sacrifice bunt. However, Luke Yuhasz struck out swinging and Evans flew out to center field, sending the game to extra innings.

Then in the 11th, after loading the bases with one out, Mississippi State took the lead for good on a go-ahead sacrifice fly by Kevin Milewski.

With the weekend now over, South Carolina’s chances of making a run are growing slimmer. The Gamecocks entered the series having won four straight and needed to keep that momentum going. But a third sweep in six SEC series will likely put the nail in the coffin of any postseason hopes going forward.

“We just got to keep fighting. That’s the name of the game with this group, and I told them that,” Lee said. “However long we wind up playing this year, we’ve just got to show up every day and compete as hard as we can together. Make it about the team, stay selfless, have a lot of fun and compete for nine innings every single day. If we can do that, hopefully we’ll get on the right side of this thing.”

Up next: South Carolina will continue its homestand on Tuesday against Presbyterian. First pitch will be at 6:30 p.m. on SEC Network+.

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