Bats go cold as South Carolina unable to finish off sweep of Northern Kentucky

After a come-from-behind, walk-off win on Friday night, Paul Mainieri believed that would lead to South Carolina having a big day offensively the next afternoon.

It wasn’t hard to see why he felt that way. The Gamecocks erased multiple deficits and delivered timely hits when they needed them most. But while they did enough to win, cracks started to show, and those struggles became even more apparent on Sunday.

With a chance to complete a series sweep, South Carolina’s offense went cold in a 3-2 loss to Northern Kentucky at Founders Park.

The Gamecocks (2-1) had only four hits and went hitless with runners in scoring position. On the weekend, they went 4-for-30 in run-scoring situations.

Their chances weren’t as frequent as they were on Friday, but they had some great opportunities. Their first came in the seventh with two runners on, two outs and Tyler Bak due up.

Bak, who went 3-for-5 with four RBI in the backend of Friday’s doubleheader, had a chance to come through once again. However, he fell behind 0-2 and struck out on three pitches.

Then in the ninth, with the bases loaded and the winning run at second, KJ Scobey, who won Friday’s doubleheader nightcap with a walk-off solo shot, struck out swinging with two outs.

Reese Moore provided the Gamecocks with their only run of the day when he homered into deep right back in the fifth. He was also the only player to record multiple hits as he went 3-for-4.

Returning right-hander Brandon Stone got the start on Saturday and looked great in his season debut. He pitched four innings of one-run ball, with that lone run scoring on a throwing error in the fourth inning. Aside from that, he scattered three hits and struck out five without a walk over 60 pitches.

Rather than let Stone continue, Mainieri turned the game over to his bullpen with Cooper Parks first up. After pitching a scoreless fifth, the right-hander found himself in a jam after walking two batters with one out to begin the sixth. Then, on what looked to be a tailor-made double play, a run scored from second as the groundball got by a diving KJ Scobey and into center field.

Parks was charged with an additional run on his final line after Alex Valentin came in and served up an RBI double to Landon Springmeyer, giving the Norse a 3-1 lead.

Valentin pitched the rest of the way and had a stellar afternoon. The left-hander pitched 3.2 shutout innings, only allowing two hits, while striking out six and walking two.

Up next: South Carolina will head to Spartanburg on Tuesday to take on Wofford in its first midweek game of the year. First pitch will be at 5:30 p.m. on ESPN+ from Fifth Third Park.

