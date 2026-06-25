Beaches and basketball: Lamont Paris discusses South Carolina's summer league trip

Beach, basketball, and a little bit of team bonding. What isn’t there to love about the Baha Mar Hoops Summer League?

Lamont Paris and South Carolina men’s basketball enjoyed it so much during the 2023-24 season that they’re heading back this summer to do it again.

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Players will get to enjoy a bit of sunshine and play in competitive basketball games. Paris, however, will enjoy bonding with his new team and preparing them for the 2026-27 season.

“Just the amount of time that the guys give, you get 10 practices that lead up into that. So, rather than doing these one-hour workouts, you’ll be able to have some full practices,” Paris said Wednesday afternoon. “The amount of time that these guys are going to spend together on these trips, you know, they think it’s about the X’s and O’s and playing, but really it’s more about … trust, that’s a big part of it.”

The trip came together as part of athletics director Jeremiah Donati’s larger investment in South Carolina. It was also a result of a rule change that allowed the Gamecocks to be eligible for the trip a season earlier than expected.

South Carolina previously took part in the summer league three seasons ago. That year, Paris led the Gamecocks to their first NCAA Tournament appearance since 2017. The 2023 trip saw wins over Club Obras (Argentina) and Zalgiris 2 (Lithuania).

While anyone would love a trip to the Bahamas, Paris, and South Carolina chose the location mainly for its convenience. When Paris was in Wisconsin as an assistant, he and his team traveled to Toronto for a preseason tournament.

“I thought about going back to Toronto, particularly with Collin [Murray-Boyles] being up there, but for us, the Bahamas is so close,” Paris said. “I normally base it off the geography. I’m in it for what the benefits are … We do it based on what’s closest, and the Bahamas, it’s a 90-minute flight from here, but that makes the guys more excited.”

Paris believes that, in the players’ minds, the trip is also a treat at the end of the summer. There’s a little more excitement in telling your group they’re going to the Bahamas over Canada.

“I want them to have fun, and I want to have no injuries,” Paris said. “… They’re really excited. We’re really excited. It’s a great opportunity again.”

South Carolina men’s basketball returns to the Bahamas on August 7-11.