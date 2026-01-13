Behind the Scenes: Emma Friedel collaborative NIL

Cocky Hospitality continued its commitment to supporting South Carolina student-athletes and local businesses with a collaborative NIL activation on January 10th, teaming up with South Carolina Softball standout Emma Friedel and Cantina 76 for a giveaway-driven Instagram reel.

South Carolina Softball player Emma Friedel films an NIL collaboration.



The collaboration brought together multiple corners of the Gamecock community, highlighting how NIL partnerships can authentically connect athletes, brands, and fans. The reel featured Cocky Hospitality’s FaithAnne Floyd alongside Friedel, with the two promoting the giveaway and showcasing Cantina 76 as a local Columbia staple. Ryan Ferguson of Cocky Hospitality handled filming and editing, ensuring the content felt organic, fun, and on-brand for all parties involved. And I was there to bring you a behind the scenes look at what happens during these NIL opportunities. This was filmed over a two hour period at Cantina 76 with the kind help from their staff.



The giveaway emphasized what NIL does best when executed correctly — creating real value for student-athletes while driving exposure and foot traffic to local businesses. For Cocky Hospitality, the collaboration aligned with its broader mission of leveraging creative media and partnerships to elevate Gamecock athletes and strengthen ties within the Columbia community.



Friedel’s involvement added a strong South Carolina Softball presence, while Cantina 76 benefited from authentic, athlete-driven promotion reaching a highly engaged fan base. The reel quickly gained traction on Instagram, reinforcing the power of collaborative NIL content done at the local level.

As NIL continues to evolve, partnerships like this serve as a blueprint for how student-athletes, brands, and businesses can work together in ways that feel genuine, mutually beneficial, and rooted in community support — all while celebrating what it means to be a Gamecock.

This was fun! 🥳 We love collabing with our student-athletes and local businesses. If you’re on Instagram, please check out the contest over there and make sure to follow Emma. Follower count helps our players (in all sports) maximize their value and sign larger NIL deals.… pic.twitter.com/m5r49W9hIj — Cocky Hospitality (@CockyHosp) January 12, 2026

