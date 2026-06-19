Brandon Cromer shares excitement for Kevin Schnall, updates his ongoing rehab process

It’s been on Brandon Cromer’s mind a lot lately. As a legacy with several family members who played baseball for South Carolina, he wants nothing more than to help restore the program to its former glory.

Cromer could only watch from the dugout as the Gamecocks endured the worst season in program history and finished with just 22 wins this year. But with a new coaching staff and extensive roster turnover, Cromer appears committed to staying put and helping South Carolina win more next year.

“I really do believe that I can, at some point, I can turn around,” Cromer said in an interview with local writer Thomas Grant Jr. on Wednesday. “We have all the right guys. We have the right coaching staff. I’m excited to go out there and do it.”

Cromer, an outfielder and left-handed pitcher who missed all of 2026 after undergoing Tommy John surgery, will be a redshirt freshman with all four years of eligibility remaining. He has already had an opportunity to speak with new head coach Kevin Schnall and came away feeling good about what was said during those initial conversations.

“Very excited to swing things around in the program, maybe get to Omaha next year,” Cromer said. “I talked to him, talked to almost all of them. I really like him and can’t wait to get to work with him.”

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One thing that Cromer has already noticed about Schnall — and something that was on full display during his introductory press conference last Friday — is his straightforwardness. It’s a quality Cromer believes the program needs as it looks to get back on track in the years to come.

“He’s coming off a great year, a great couple of past two years,” Cromer said. He’s had a great career leading up to this. We’re really looking to do some more with him and see if we can get our own national championship.”

As for his rehab, Cromer is steadily working his way back toward full health. The Lexington, S.C. native has already returned to game action this summer with the Lexington County Blowfish.

While the season is only a few games old, Cromer is hitting .267 with one home run and three RBI in 15 at-bats. He’s also made two appearances on the mound, throwing an inning in each outing. He’s yet to allow a run while recording two strikeouts and one walk.

As he continues to log more reps, Cromer expects to grow more comfortable being back on the field after missing all of this past season. For now, though, it’s admittedly still a mental battle at times. After such a long recovery process, there’s a natural hesitation to fully let it rip, but he knows that’s the next step in getting back to being the player he was before the injury.

“It hasn’t really been a thing for me, so I’ve just been going out there and firing away,” he said. “Whatever happens, happens. … I’m getting really comfortable. Just starting to get back into the swing of things.”

Cromer expects things to ramp up for him once July arrives, as he continues to make progress with the goal of being ready to go by the time fall practice begins in a couple of months.

“I’m ready for it. It’s going to be very special to me,” Cromer said. “It’s been a long road, but I’m knocking on that door right now.”