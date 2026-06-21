Carolina Countdown No. 76 | South Carolina Football and Dad

With 76 days until kickoff, it’s time to talk South Carolina Football. Happy Father’s Day!

Few South Carolina Football coaches have coached 77 games for the Gamecocks | Carolina Countdown Thought No. 77

In this feature, Jamie Bradford and JC Shurburtt share 100 thoughts in 100 days about the Gamecock Football program leading into kickoff at 12:45 p.m. Sept. 5 when the Gamecocks host Kent State in the first game of the 2026 season at Williams- Brice Stadium.

It’s almost “Time for Carolina Football!”

I bet it is safe to say many of you were introduced to South Carolina Football by your father.

Not all, but many if not most.

I was too. And my uncle, who just turned 85.

That is how so many of us were raised and there is no way we would change that.

Football is not for everyone. Sports are not for everyone.

However, I truly believe sports and music are the ultimate tools of togetherness.

Today is Father’s Day. For Dads to be loved on and recognized by their children, their spouses, their families, and their friends.

We, as Dads, are celebrated for what we do to impact the lives of our families. Some of that impact carries on for generations.

Like South Carolina Football.

The Gamecocks are the ultimate tool in the tool belt in my family that keeps us together.

For about 60 years, my family has congregated outside of Williams- Brice Stadium, Sarge Frye Field, Frank McGuire Arena, Founders Park, and the CLA before watching a game.

When I was younger going in and out of the ball parks and arenas with my Dad, Mom, Aunts, Uncles, Cousins, and family, it was always about the wins and the losses.

I could not see past the wins and losses.

And then my twin girls, Rylee and Hanna were born.

Do not get me wrong, I still can’t see past the wins and losses sometimes. Most of the time, actually.

We would all rather have the wins.

I can promise you, in this profession, that makes life much easier.

But, it would be untruthful to sit here and tell you that is all that matters anymore.

I lost my Dad to a heart attack on January 1, 1995. He was 42 years old.

That was the day before South Carolina beat West Virginia, earning their first bowl win in program history in Miami.

When I played baseball, I wore number 22 after my Dad to honor him.

I thought about him every time I walked into the ball park, wishing he was there. I still do.

But, then Hanna and Rylee were born. We made our first trip together to Williams- Brice and then to Founders Park and Colonial Life Arena.

There was a lot of pride walking in those buildings holding the hands of my little girls.

It had nothing to do with winning that day’s game either.

I realized all of those moments as a kid meant something entirely different to my Dad and the generation that gave birth to all of our cousins.

That was their way of being with us. Spending time with us through a passion we all shared.

We bonded, laughed, cried, cheered, fought, and pretty much any other noun, verb, or adjective that can describe the emotional roller coaster of football. And baseball. And basketball.

But, we did it together.

And now I get to do that with my kids. They get to be with Dad and I get to be with them.

They are seven. I was nine when Dad left us and went home. That is perspective to me.

I could not imagine only having two more years with my girls.

South Carolina Football is football, but it is family. It has shaped our family.

Times are tough. We all know that.

Money is tight, the world is crazy, college athletics has changed.

The average fan gets priced out and families have decisions to make.

Do we pay for this or pay for that? I totally understand that.

Nobody in my family came from money. We had to make ours. Those decisions have been discussed plenty.

But, we will not give up the Gamecocks. No matter how much changes. Or at least until it has changed so much we just cannot do it.

As mentioned, this is our passion. Also as mentioned, I think about my Dad daily.

How I wish he could be here to do these things with me.

So, I pour that into my kids the way he did when I was little and still would today.

People who don’t love sports love other things. There are those who love hiking, painting, bike riding, and all sorts of things.

We love South Carolina.

Saturday’s in the fall give our family so much more than 60 minutes. They give us each other.

I can’t put a price on that. Not with how I lost my father. I’d pay any amount of money to have him back for one more game day.

But, that is not possible. It is with my children. This is our thing.

I thought it would only be fair to the kids to make sure they were enjoying themselves like I was.

After all, understanding football and the impact of the wins and losses is not easy at that age.

So, what would tie it all together? What would make each weekend well rounded and enjoyable to them other than tailgating and watching the game?

We make sure our kids get to choose some tailgate items and help make them. They get to choose another activity. Maybe it is a stop at Finlay Park or the zoo. It could be swimming in a hotel pool.

The little things matter to them.

So we blend our weekends and game days. We make sure our children know this is important, but nothing is more important than you.

That makes it about us.

Quite honestly, it makes being a fan much easier. It also makes being an insider and a show host much easier, personally.

That is what my Dad would have recommended. I know he would have.

I can hear him telling me “if you want them to love it like you, then love them more than you love it.”

That makes all the sense in the world to me.

In the SEC, the slogan reads “It Just Means More.”

That is so true. Especially as Dad.

Happy Father’s Day

I hope today’s 76th thought did not sound like some fatherly tutorial. That is not my intention at all.

But, these daily columns are about the thoughts of JC and myself.

Today, I am thinking about my Dad and being honored as one myself. But it’s also my turn to write about South Carolina Football.

So, I wrote about all of it for you.

There is no greater honor in life than being a Dad.

It is not a job. Not even close.

It is an honor.

I hope all of you feel loved and honored as well. You all deserve it. All of you are great Dads.

Pat yourselves on the back when you look at your kids. You did and are doing a great job.

And if your Dad is still around, talk to him. Ask as many questions as you can about things you never asked about before.

Tell him you love him and what he means to you.

Reminisce on anything and everything you can. Listen to what he has to say.

If, like me, your Dad is now in a better place, you can still tell him you love him and you can still reminisce.

It is healthy and necessary.

And thanks to Brandon Bennett for leaping into the end zone in Athens.

I will always remember the hug I received from my Dad.

That was paid forward to his grand daughters when Demetrius Knight picked off Cade Klubnik in 2024.

Happy Father’s Day to all of you. South Carolina Football is just 76 days away.