Carolina Countdown No.82 | Who is the face of South Carolina Football from the 2010's?

South Carolina Football's Fourth Quarter Success and Roster Experience
South Carolina Football struggled in the fourth quarter at the same time its roster skewed young. How much NFL talent is on the 2026 South Carolina...Read Full Story
Shane Beamer vs. Brent Venables | South Carolina Football vs. Oklahoma
South Carolina Football will play Oklahoma on Halloween in Norman, Okla. The game will mark the third straight contest between the Gamecocks and...Read Full Story
South Carolina Baseball Hero Blake Cooper on Kevin Schnall
One of the heroes of South Carolina Baseball, 2010 National Championship Series ace Blake Cooper, joined Inside The Gamecocks to discuss the hiring...Read Full Story
South Carolina Football, Notre Dame and My Life | Carolina Countdown Thought No. 83
South Carolina Football vs. Notre Dame has had some personal meaning for me through the years, starting on Oct. 8, 1983 when I was 6-years old and...Read Full Story
South Carolina Basketball and a New Arena | Saturday Six Pack
There was perhaps a glimpse into the future during the introductory press conference for new South Carolina Baseball Coach Kevin Schnall on Friday...Read Full Story
Carolina Countdown No.84 | Who is the face of South Carolina Football from the 2000's?
With 84 days until kickoff, it’s time to talk South Carolina Football. Carolina Countdown No.86 | Who is the face of South Carolina Football from...Read Full Story
Similar Seasons for South Carolina Football | Carolina Countdown Thought No. 85
Though not identical, there are two seasons of South Carolina Football this century that are eerily similar in multiple ways. The great thing about...Read Full Story
South Carolina Baseball Notes | Friday Intel Briefing
We received some clarification on some roles this morning on Kevin Schnall's staff with South Carolina Baseball. As reported first by...Read Full Story