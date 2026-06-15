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Carolina Countdown No.82 | Who is the face of South Carolina Football from the 2010's?

by: Jamie Bradford48 minutes ago
looking-at-which-former-gamecocks-could-have-their-football-jersey-retired-next
October 20, 2012; Gainesville FL, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks quarterback Connor Shaw (14) hands the ball off to running back Marcus Lattimore (21) during the first half at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

2026-06-15
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