Carolina Countdown No.84 | Who is the face of South Carolina Football from the 2000's?

With 84 days until kickoff, it’s time to talk South Carolina Football.

Carolina Countdown No.86 | Who is the face of South Carolina Football from the 1990’s?

In this feature, Jamie Bradford and JC Shurburtt share 100 thoughts in 100 days about the Gamecock Football program leading into kickoff at 12:45 p.m. Sept. 5 when the Gamecocks host Kent State in the first game of the 2026 season at Williams- Brice Stadium.

Anything from the past, present, and future is on the table. A variety of statistics, memories, predictions, and much more will make the list.

It is almost “Time for Carolina Football!”

Who is the face of the South Carolina Football program from the 2000’s?

Like the 88th and 86th, today’s 84th thought leading into the 2026 season is not lengthy or deep in detail. It is posed as a simple question.

A summary of the first four games

I mentioned in my 86th thought that fans who attended Williams- Brice Stadium in game one vs Ball State to begin the 1998 season did not realize that would be the last victory they saw until the next decade began.

That decade would be this one.

I don’t think anybody will sit around and try and claim that South Carolina Football became a powerhouse program in the 2000’s. However, coming out of the 90’s, it sure felt that way.

Especially early on.

Lou Holtz’s second season in Columbia had it all.

It started when the Gamecocks ended a 21 game losing streak vs New Mexico State. The goal posts came down.

Then they picked off a Heisman candidate (Quincy Carter) five times in an upset of 9th ranked Georgia. The goal posts came down again. So did Carter’s candidacy.

A couple of games later, starting QB Phil Petty leaves the game vs 25th ranked Mississippi State due to injury. Carolina trails 19-13.

It’s fourth down. Erik Kimrey steps in. He has not played. Kimrey tells the Holtz family he can “throw the fade.” He does. Jermale Kelly catches it.

Touchdown.

“Can you believe it?” the ageless Dave Neal called it on Jefferson- Pilot Sports.

This is just game four. The Gamecocks had outscored their first four opponents at home 116-35. They were 4-0 and in the Top 25.

I was there for all of it. After game four I remember it hit me.

“Didn’t this team lose 21 straight games?”

The rest of the country simultaneously asked the same question.

The next few games in 2000

Then a 10 point loss at Alabama was followed by three more wins in the SEC, two on the road.

Tennessee squeaked out a 3 point win in Williams- Brice, a heartbreaker for Carolina.

After an off week, South Carolina went to Gainesville to see the Ole’ Ball Coach and the 4th ranked Gators.

Can you believe this? South Carolina Football could have won the SEC East if they won.

Speaking of squeak. Derek “Squeaky” Watson joined receiver Carlos Spikes in returning blocked punts in the first quarter for touchdowns.

The 21st ranked Gamecocks lead 21-3 after 15 minutes. Holy moly.

But, the Gators did what they do. Fired away.

38 unanswered points and Steve Spurrier and Florida won 41-21, delivering another Eastern Division title to “The Swamp.”

The finish

Carolina went to Clemson hoping to wrap the regular season with a win in a top 25 matchup in the upstate.

They should have won.

South Carolina lead 14-13 after scoring a fumbled-into-the-endzone-touchdown with 59 seconds to play.

After a first down pick-up, Tigers QB Woody Dantzler was sacked. It was second and long.

Then it happened.

A 50 yard strike down the side line. The “push off” was born.

Tigers wideout Rod Gardner shoved CB Andre Goodman in the back and hauled in a Dantzler heave.

The sideline official wanted to throw a flag, but he didn’t.

Aaron Hunt kicked a 25 yard field goal. Ball game. Gamecocks finish a miracle regular season turnaround 7-4. But, just one week earlier, they were playing for a SEC title.

South Carolina accepted a bid to the Outback Bowl vs Ohio State in Tampa, Florida.

Ill never forget the night before in Ybor City for the Bowl Parade. That is when we knew there couldn’t be many people left in the state of South Carolina.

Gamecocks fans were everywhere. And I mean everywhere.

It was cold that New Year’s Day morning. An 11am kickoff at Raymond James Stadium.

Ohio State vs South Carolina.

Former Mr. Football in Ohio, Ryan Brewer, wore garnet and black.

And he reminded the Buckeyes why not offering him a scholarship was a bad idea.

“How do I look now to you?”

Carolina crushed them. “Brew” was born. 8-4.

What a turnaround.

The rest of the 2000’s under Lou Holtz

That was a long summary of the first season. It probably should be longer. Because it signified one of the greatest turnarounds we have ever seen in the sport.

2001 was the year. Right? It all made sense.

9-3 was the outcome. That included another Outback Bowl victory over Ohio State. Carolina blew a 28-0 lead, but they won 31-28.

Underachieving 03 and 04 campaigns, capped off by a brawl at Clemson ended Lou Holtz’ final stop as a Head Coach. There were some good moments in there. Better talent than the records would indicate. But, that was it.

Thank you, Coach. What a run.

Spurrier and the 2000’s

Nothing like this had ever happened around here. Steve Spurrier was at South Carolina. Wow.

The competitive profile was raised. Winning was expected. Swagger was evident.

But, the record ultimately was about average.

Yes, South Carolina Football was competing in, and winning, their share of games.

We thought after a 6-1 start in 2007 that this sucker had finally taken flight. Then Vanderbilt happened.

That season did not end well.

But mixed in those first few years were guys named Sidney and Kenny, Stephen and Alshon, Jasper and Casper, Captain and Cliff, Melvin and Norwood.

There were players. Lots of them.

And there were big wins too.

Carolina clipped the Dawgs hedges in 2007. Death Valley was silent in 06. Josh Brown toppled Rocky Top in 06 too. And more.

Wow. This is the 20 year anniversary of Jad Dean. Sorry, just thinking out loud.

Spurrier told the fans to quit clapping after close losses. Stephen Garcia was suspended. Then again. And again after that.

There was a lot.

So there is a lot to choose from when you ask who was the face of South Carolina Football in the 2000’s?

It was a fun decade. There is a lot to remember and be proud of.

It set the stage for what would come next.

My Pick

This call can be made for a lot of different folks.

Im going with Coach Spurrier. I just don’t think anyone signifies the program better than him. He reset expectations around Columbia. Made people believe that winning here is possible.

I polled ten friends on this question. Here are those results.

Steve Spurrier (6)

Ryan Brewer (2)

Lou Holtz (1)

Sidney Rice (1)

Let’s talk about it

Question: Asking once more, who is the face of South Carolina Football from the 2000’s?

Submit your answers on The Insiders Forum.

Up next, JC Shurburtt gives his 83rd thought on the Carolina Countdown tomorrow.