Chicoli's strong start sets tone for Gamecocks in first midweek win of year

On just the second pitch of Connor Chicoli’s outing, Wofford’s Cade Collins launched a long solo home run into the right-field bullpen. He recovered to retire the next two batters, but the following two reached on infield singles, keeping the pressure on early in the first inning.

This could’ve been where Chicoli’s first start as a Gamecock took a turn for the worse, but he’s been here before. While the moment may have looked stressful, it wasn’t too much for the young right-hander, who had been a midweek starter at Georgia Tech last season.

“Just trusting in myself and knowing that I can bounce back,” Chicoli said. “I trusted my team. They’ve got my back, so I don’t lose any confidence at all.”

Chicoli eventually struck out the next batter to end the threat, a moment that allowed him to settle in for the rest of the night as South Carolina rolled to an 8–2 win over Wofford on Tuesday in Spartanburg.

Chicoli only allowed two more hits as he lasted five innings of one-run ball with four strikeouts and no walks. He gave the Gamecocks (3-1) everything they needed in their first midweek game of the year, to a point where head coach Paul Mainieri even thought about keeping him on the mound for another inning.

“He was only at 62 or 63 pitches, but we’ve been kind of drawing the line at 70 pitches,” Mainieri said. “… He just kept making good pitches. He did a tremendous job. He threw strikes. There’s no defense against the base on balls, that’s what we say all the time. Throw the ball over the plate, and you’ve got a chance to get people out. That’s what Chicoli is — he’s a strike thrower.”

In turn, South Carolina gave Chicoli and the bullpen plenty of run support to work with. After Reese Moore tied the game with an RBI single in the third, the offense added two more runs in the fourth to take a lead it wouldn’t relinquish.

The Gamecocks had three separate multi-run innings, including a three-run ninth, where they deposited their only home runs of the evening. Talmadge LeCroy hit a long solo shot for his first of the year.

“I had kind of gotten a lot of sliders all night, so I was kind of chasing a little bit,” said LeCroy, who went 2-for-5 at the plate. “So I was looking for something over the middle plate, looking for a heater, kind of just going back to a simple approach. I got it and just caught it out front.”

A few batters later, KJ Scobey, who finished with three hits in the win, demolished a two-run homer more than halfway up the left field berm at Fifth Third Park. It concluded a night where the Gamecocks didn’t do a ton offensively, but they collected 10 hits and took advantage of some Wofford defensive miscues.

“I tell you, we hit an awful lot of balls hard, I thought, with guys in scoring position tonight, and it was really great to see,” Mainieri said. “Once the ball leaves the bat, you can’t control what happens unless you hit it over the fence. … If you hit balls hard, and especially with runners in scoring position, low line drives instead of lazy, easy fly balls or weak groundballs, sooner or later, they’re going to fall for you, and that happened for us tonight.”

Up next: South Carolina will return home to take on Gardner-Webb on Wednesday afternoon at Founders Park. First pitch will be at 4 p.m. on SEC Network+.

