Chris' Mailbag Vol. 4: Portal needs, QB2, and OL transfers

Chris' Mailbag Vol. 4: Portal needs, QB2, and OL transfersby: Chris Clark5 hours agoGCChrisClarkRead In AppSep 27, 2025; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks head coach Shane Beamer leads his team onto the field during the Gamecocks 2001 entrance before their game against the Kentucky Wildcats at Williams-Brice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-Imagn ImagesWe answer subscriber questions on South Carolina football's portal needs, the effect of outgoing OL transfers, and backup QB.