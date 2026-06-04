Cincinnati Bengals create linebacker brotherhood between former South Carolina, Clemson rivals

Former South Carolina Gamecock Demetrius Knight II and former Clemson Tiger Barrett Carter have a checkered past. Something like that is bound to happen when you spend a season as rivals in college.

During the 2025 NFL Draft, the pair of rival linebackers became teammates. The Cincinnati Bengals selected South Carolina’s Knight in the second round. Two rounds later, Clemson’s Carter came off the board to the Bengals.

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Carter said he was initially skeptical of playing alongside Knight when he arrived. Knight only spent one season with South Carolina. However, that season saw Knight and the Gamecocks defeat Clemson in Death Valley.

Additionally, Knight caught the game-sealing interception, ending Carter’s Clemson career at home with a loss. The diving grab was Knight’s only interception of the season.

“I was sick to my stomach. I cried,” Carter told Noelle Blumel of Cincinnati ABC affiliate WCPO on May 26 about the loss. “Then to find out I’m going to be playing alongside him, I was skeptical for sure.”

However, the relationship between the former South Carolina and Clemson rivals quickly changed upon arrival.

“He quickly became my brother. Someone that I’m going to always lean on [and] and talk to about everything football-related or not football-related,” Carter said. “There’s no one else I’d rather play alongside me. I know that he has my back, I have his back. We’re in this thing together through thick and thin.”

Both rookie linebackers went on to have strong rookie campaigns with the Bengals following the 2025 NFL Draft. Both Knight and Carter finished the season with 106 total tackles, with Knight having the edge in solo tackles, 58 to 53. Additionally, Knight recorded two interceptions to Carter’s one. The former Gamecock also forced a fumble.

Both rookies competed in all 17 games throughout the regular season for Cincinnati. The Bengals missed the 2025-26 NFL Playoffs, posting a 6-11-0 record.

Carter’s comments in late May showed that their collegiate rivalry is in the past. However, before reporters closed with Carter, the former South Carolina linebacker started walking in the background.

Noticing the cameras, Knight had an idea rolling in his mind. As Carter finished his compliments to his newfound brother, Knight slowly approached.

He let his teammate finish his statement, leaned into the mic, and had just two words to say.

“Go Gamecocks,” Knight said before he continued walking past.