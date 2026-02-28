Clemson's Sharman shuts down Gamecock offense to even rivalry series

Paul Mainieri has emphasized repeatedly that South Carolina doesn’t look for walks but instead earns them when they come. That strategy paid dividends on Friday, as the offense drew five walks and capitalized on timely miscues in a dominant 7-0 victory over Clemson.

Fast forward to Saturday, with a chance to clinch the series, and suddenly the plan changed. The Gamecocks were much more aggressive and for good reason, as Clemson left-hander Michael Sharman continuously pounded the strike zone.

While the change in approach made sense, it didn’t yield the same results as the night before, as South Carolina fell 4-1 to the No. 15 Tigers at Segra Park on Saturday, setting the stage for a pivotal rubber match in Sunday’s series finale.

Mainieri and his staff noted in their scouting report just how much of a strike-thrower Sharman was. Coming into Saturday, the Tennessee transfer had issued only one walk across 11 innings in his first two starts. They knew he would throw strikes, and the Gamecocks needed to take advantage.

“He keeps the ball down, he throws the ball in the strike zone. He forces you to beat him by hitting your way,” Mainieri said. “You’re not going to get a lot of free passes, if any. Probably not. I tip my hat to the kid. He does what he’s capable of doing and he does it really well.”

Sharman threw 67 of his 78 total pitches for strikes en route to a complete-game performance against the Gamecocks. He allowed just one run on four hits with four strikeouts and no walks.

In all but two innings, the Gamecocks (7-4) put the ball in play on the first pitch of an at-bat. They had 11 at-bats where that happened and only two resulted in hits.

They briefly found some early success against Sharman, taking the game’s first lead in the third inning with back-to-back two-out hits. Will Craddock lined a double into left field, and Ethan Lizama followed by driving him in with his second RBI single in as many days. But that would be it as far as run support went.

“There’s really just not much you can do. In the old days, you could step out and try to break his rhythm. Now, there’s a pitch clock, so you can’t really do anything. There’s no stalling,” Mainieri said. “… The kid was in such a groove, and like I said, he’s done that to everybody. It’s not overpowering stuff. He threw a lot of changeups, and sometimes he had us fooled, and sometimes we sat on him and hit him hard.”

On the flip side, Clemson’s offense had much more success against Amp Phillips, who previously pitched well against the Tigers in the NCAA Tournament last June. This time around, they knocked him out of the game in the fourth inning after he gave up three runs on six hits.

The big blow came in the third when Nate Savoie crushed a go-ahead three-run homer that gave Clemson the lead for good.

“He just didn’t quite have his command today; he hung a few breaking balls and paid for it,” Mainieri said. “They got a couple of hits on high sliders, and then he hung one to Savoie, who hit the home run. Good hitters take advantage of those pitches.”

If there was any silver lining to an otherwise tough day, Brandon Stone pitched well in his first relief appearance since being moved to the bullpen this week. The right-hander came in to relieve Phillips in the fourth and pitched 4.2 shutout innings, allowing just three hits with two strikeouts and a walk.

“It’s the best thing I can do for the team, no matter where I’m at, starter or closer or reliever, middle, lever, longer, whatever it is,” Stone said of his performance. “The best thing I can do for the team is whatever I can do on the mound, putting zeros on the board.”

Up next: South Carolina will once again go for the series win in Sunday’s weekend finale at Clemson. First pitch from Doug Kingsmore Stadium will be at 3 p.m. on ACC Network Extra. Riley Goodman (0-1, 3.86 ERA) will get the start on the mound.

