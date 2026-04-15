Coastal Carolina AD Chance Miller recognizes South Carolina's potential interest in Kevin Schnall

When South Carolina parted ways with former head coach Paul Mainieri last month, several names immediately emerged as potential early candidates to become the next coach in Columbia.

At or near the top of every list and hot board has been Kevin Schnall, who has quickly led Coastal Carolina to success in his short time as head coach. He led the Chanticleers to within two wins of a College World Series title in his first year on the job in 2025.

With that success comes added attention, along with possible interest from other programs. Coastal Carolina athletics director Chance Miller is aware of that reality and knows Schnall’s name will be linked to any major opening on the market.

What’s perhaps most interesting, though, is that Miller is comfortable with that. He understands why other programs would want to hire him as their coach.

It almost happened last year when Schnall interviewed for the Tennessee job after Tony Vitello left to become the manager of the San Francisco Giants. He ultimately chose to remain with Coastal and signed a contract extension that runs through the 2030 season.

“When Tennessee had their coaching change in baseball, I knew Kevin would be on that list, and rightfully so,” Miller said on 107.5 The Game on Wednesday. “Kevin’s a great coach. There’s no reason that people shouldn’t be reaching out to him.”

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Miller knows that Tennessee won’t be the last program to come calling for Schnall anytime soon. With his ties to South Carolina, where he worked in the compliance office from 2013-19 and then as senior deputy athletics director from 2019-24, he wouldn’t blame the Gamecocks for reaching out.

“I think the people that get offended that their coaches are being talked about or called, I think that’s the wrong way to look at it,” Miller said. “They’re getting called and they’re getting looked at because they’re so successful. And he should be. He should be on top of everyone’s list. If I was still at South Carolina and I was making that decision, Kevin Schnall would be the first person that I would call. I would make him say no to me.”

While Miller understands how the business works, that doesn’t mean he wants Schnall to leave for another job. He said Coastal will continue to try to “keep him here for the rest of his career.” He talks to the second-year coach as often as he can, trying to be a big resource for him and the program.

“Not saying that South Carolina would hire him, but there’s going to be many more offered to Kevin Schnall over his career,” Miller said. “I want to be there for for him as a resource, to be able to help him through that process, and hopefully it works out for all of us.”

On April 1, Schnall was asked about his name being linked to the South Carolina opening. He said his focus remained on the rest of the season and that nothing would distract him or his team from meeting their standards.

Schnall went on to point out that the landscape of college baseball is constantly changing and that programs must be able to adapt to avoid being left behind. He said he’s fortunate to have Miller, along with other members of Coastal’s administration, who are willing to invest in the program.

“They fully understand these changes and the requirements it takes, the commitment it takes for Coastal baseball to remain elite,” Schnall said. “They understand and recognize there are some immediate facility needs. They understand that there is more resources needed for us to remain one of the most consistent premier college baseball programs in the entire country, and we have full confidence in their leadership.”

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