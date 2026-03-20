Rule changes to targeting, pass interference, free kicks incoming for college football

Most offseasons, college football undergoes some form of rule changes. This offseason, though, the rule changes are a bit more notable than in some other years.

Perhaps the one catching most fans’ eyes, the NCAA has changed its policy on targeting. Previously, a targeting flag resulted in a 15-yard penalty, an ejection, and a first-half suspension for the next game if the infraction occurred in the second half.

According to the new rule change, the potential one-half suspension will not be put into effect for players flagged for their first targeting penalty of the season. However, the second time will result in a one-half suspension, on top of the typical ejection. A third targeting flag would then carry a full game suspension.

It should be noted that this rule change is not permanent, at least not yet; it has been instituted under a one-year trial and will be reevaluated after the season. Conferences will have the ability to appeal targeting flags after games, as well.

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The new rule changes also include a shift in the severity of offensive pass interference. Similarly to the NFL, college football OPI flags will now be worth 10 yards, instead of 15. Defensive pass interference will remain a 15-yard penalty.

Free kicks have been part of the rule book in high school and the NFL for quite some time. Now, college teams will be able to utilize the obscure scoring opportunity. If a team fair catches a kick (punt or kickoff), that team will have the option to immediately take a free kick field goal attempt with a holder or via drop kick. Like any other field goal, splitting the uprights would result in three points. The defense also must be 10 yards from the kick point, eliminating a potential blocked kick.

The official release on the rule changes included an update on non-eligible receivers in punt formations (matching the rules for all other formations), a note that officials will “focus on” calling unsportsmanlike taunting penalties, and a recognition of a failed rule change regarding fully-covered legs and pants pulled up over the knee.