Confidence, energy reinvigorated as South Carolina salvages series with Arkansas

What a difference one simple change can make.

Two days after suffering an embarrassing 22-6 run-rule loss to No. 4 Arkansas, South Carolina has since looked like a completely different team. In the wake of Paul Mainieri stepping down, the Gamecocks have played with a renewed sense of energy, and it’s translated into much better results.

More than that, they’re quickly figuring out that baseball is supposed to be fun.

The Gamecocks bounced back after a tough loss and salvaged the series with a 9-4 victory on Sunday at Founders Park, snapping a seven-game losing streak.

“I’m just so proud of our players and the way that we responded after such a tough day yesterday,” interim head coach Monte Lee said. “Yesterday was a lot to take in from the beginning to the end. To be one out away from winning yesterday, and we just didn’t get it done. Everybody was down in the dumps after the game. But I’m just so proud of how resilient our guys were today. We came out with tremendous attitudes, just tremendous positivity and energy.”

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The last 48 hours have been a whirlwind for South Carolina (13-12, 1-5 SEC) to take in. With Lee taking the reins in the dugout, one of his first priorities has been emphasizing “no negativity.”

“They’ve got to come out here every day and love every minute of it and compete with joy, with no fear of failure whatsoever, and no pressure whatsoever,” he said. “They cannot show frustration, no negativity. I will not allow it. The non-negotiable is that they’ve got to come out here and have fun competing together for nine innings of baseball.”

A dugout that has been mostly quiet this season has come alive over the last two games. Players and coaches have been along the railing all game long, cheering and showing enthusiasm — something that’s been largely absent for the better part of the last two seasons.

There were even home run celebrations, and plenty of them on Sunday. The Gamecocks launched four homers throughout the day, and each time a hitter rounded third, he was met by a crowd of teammates waiting in front of the home dugout.

“It keeps everybody into the game,” said Jake Randolph, who led the way with two homers and drove in three runs in a 3-for-3 performance. “We faced some adversity this weekend, but you can’t really frown upon it. You’ve got to keep moving forward. That’s what we did.”

The antics and fun are exactly what Lee wants to see on the field. The last thing he wants is for players to show negative body language, which can quickly affect the whole team. He’s fine with the celebrations, especially when they help produce one of the Gamecocks’ best offensive performances of the season.

In addition to Randolph, South Carolina got solo homers from Talmadge LeCroy and Tyler Bak. The Gamecocks finished with 12 hits from seven different players, and all but one starter reached base.

“Look, we hit some home runs today, and the guys are celebrating in front of the dugout,” Lee said. “We need to celebrate a little bit more. Again, we need to celebrate success and have a little bit of fun. I just think these kids need that. The more we can do that, I really believe the better baseball will play.”

Thanks to the offensive production, Brandon Stone got exactly what he needed in his first start since Feb. 22. After Saturday’s loss, Lee planned to use Stone on Sunday but wasn’t sure whether to start him or bring him out of the bullpen. The decision became clear once Stone sought out strength and conditioning coach Billy Anderson, who helped him find Lee.

“I found Billy in the weight room, and I was like, ‘Hey, I want to talk to Monte, do you know where he is? And they got him in there,” Stone said. “I was like, ‘Coach, I haven’t thrown yet. I know I haven’t started in a while, but I want the ball. I want to give us a chance to win and go as long as I possibly can.'”

After that, Lee was all in on starting Stone in the series finale. The right-hander delivered a strong outing, tossing 5.1 innings of two-run ball while striking out five and walking two on 85 pitches.

“I just love a player like Brandon just taking the initiative and telling me that, ‘Hey, I want the baseball. I want to lead us to a victory tomorrow,'” Lee said. “We have used this kid in every role imaginable, and he’s always taken the ball and done exactly what we’ve asked of him as a coaching staff. To go out and just compete the way that he did today is why we won the game.”

Stone’s outing was what South Carolina needed, along with a great offensive day, but piecing together the final 11 outs of the game was much more of a challenge for Lee. He entrusted Logan Prisco to escape a two-runner, one-out jam in the sixth after Stone exited, which he perfectly executed.

From there, Lee turned to Zach Russell, Alex Philpott, Cooper Parks and Parker Marlatt, who combined to get the final seven outs. Specifically with Marlatt, who’s struggled all year, Lee went to him with two on and no outs in the ninth, trying to protect a five-run lead.

His faith in Marlatt paid off, as the right-hander retired all three batters he faced, striking out two and looking more like his old self on the mound.

“Some people don’t remember that Marlatt has pitched in some high-leverage games for the Gamecocks,” Lee said. “I remember Marlatt in the 2024 SEC Tournament throwing 60-plus pitches against Kentucky, and we won that game. This kid can pitch in the clutch. He has pitched in high-leverage situations. He’s been in the big moment before, and I was gonna give him the ball in that moment. He was the guy that I wanted to go to.”

It’s just one win, but it was exactly the boost the Gamecocks desperately needed. After a weekend of change — with their coach stepping down and a new leader taking over — the team is confident this could be the spark for much better baseball.

“If that doesn’t show you know what this team can do, I don’t know what can,” Randolph said. “Today was a prime example of how talented we are, but also how competitive we are. Everybody on this team, the whole roster, wants to win, and we’ll do anything we can to do that.”

Up next: South Carolina will begin a four-game road trip starting Tuesday in Charlotte when the Gamecocks take on No. 14 North Carolina. First pitch will be at 6:30 p.m. on ACC Network Extra.

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